New Maruti Dzire Mid Variant VXI AMT Walkaround – Exteriors, Interior Details

Positioned above the base LXI, the VXI variant of new Dzire offers a decent package with prices starting at Rs 7.79 lakh

Maruti recently launched the new Dzire at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh. A total of 9 variants are on offer, with the top-spec ZXI+ AMT costing Rs 10.14 lakh. For folks with a budget of around Rs 8-9 lakh, the mid-spec VXI trim seems like a good option. In a walkaround video by Gaurav Car Tech, we can see what the VXI trim has to offer.

New Maruti Dzire VXI walkaround

Most of the exterior design updates such as the new grille and sleeker styling bits are available with the Dzire VXI variant. However, premium features such as LED crystal vision headlamps and LED DRLs are missing. Instead, the Dzire VXI variant gets halogen projector headlamps and turn signals.

The sportier fog lamp housing is there, but the fog lights are not available with the VXI variant. Fog lamps are available with only the top-spec ZXI+ variant. However, folks buying the VXI variant can get it installed as an accessory. Above the grille, the Dzire VXI variant gets a glossy black strip with chrome garnish.

Moving to the side, one can see R14 steel wheels with full wheel covers and 165/80 tyres. All variants including VXI have front disc and rear drum brakes. Other highlights include body coloured door handles, blacked-out B pillars and body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. The top gets a shark fin antenna.

At the rear, Dzire VXI has sporty Y-shaped LED tail lamps. However, the turn indicators and reverse lights are halogen units. A glossy black strip with chrome garnish connects the tail lamps. Another key update is the aero boot lip spoiler that enhances the overall look and feel.

New Maruti Dzire VXI – Interiors

Inside, the tech package available with the Dzire VXI variant seems pretty good. It has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted audio and calling controls, OTA updates via smartphone, onboard voice assistant, USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity. Instrument console has analogue dials with MID. The VXI variant gets 4 speakers, but no tweeters.

Other highlights include chrome garnish on the AC vents and inside door handles, rear AC vent and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. Dzire VXI misses out on premium features such as sunroof, cruise control, wireless charger, push button start-stop and auto headlamps with follow me home and lead me to vehicle function. Suzuki Connect connectivity suite is also not available with the Dzire VXI variant.

New Maruti Dzire VXI – Safety kit

Maruti is offering a comprehensive range of safety features as standard across all variants of new Dzire. The VXI variant has 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, rear defogger and day/night adjustable IRVM. But Dzire VXI misses out on safety features such as reverse parking camera, 360° view camera, anti-theft security system and tyre pressure monitoring system. New Dzire has received 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest cars in India.

New Maruti Dzire VXI – Powertrain options

New Dzire is equipped with the Z12E 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 81.58 PS and 111.7 Nm of torque. The VXI variant gets both 5MT and 5AMT transmission options. CNG option is also available with the Dzire VXI variant.

1 of 33

Also read – New Maruti Dzire First Drive Review