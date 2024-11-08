New Maruti Dzire Scores 5 Star Safety Rating – Global NCAP Crash Test

New Dzire has become the first Maruti car to score 5 star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, launched in the Indian market this week, has set a new safety benchmark by earning a five-star rating for adult occupant protection and a four-star rating for child occupant safety in the Global NCAP voluntary crash tests. This achievement makes the new Dzire the first Maruti Suzuki model to receive such high safety ratings, underlining the brand’s commitment to vehicle safety enhancements.

New Maruti Dzire 5 Star Safety Rating

Equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and pedestrian protection as standard, the new Dzire underwent rigorous testing as part of Global NCAP’s protocols. These tests include frontal and side impact assessments as well as evaluations for ESC and pedestrian protection. For vehicles aiming for top-tier ratings, side pole impact assessments are also required.

Dzire Impressed In Multiple Safety Categories

Structure and Footwell Integrity: Rated stable, capable of withstanding additional loading.

Occupant Safety: Three-point seat belts are provided at all seating positions, and i-Size anchorages are included as standard. While the driver’s chest protection in the frontal test was rated as marginal, the pole test showed full head protection, and side impact tests confirmed full protection for adult passengers.

Child Protection: The 18-month-old dummy received full protection, while the three-year-old dummy showed strong head and chest protection. Neck protection for child occupants could be enhanced with the use of a rearward-facing child restraint system (CRS). The side impact test also highlighted full protection for child passengers.

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “The new Dzire’s five star rating sets a significant safety benchmark for Maruti Suzuki compared to the previous version of this model and others from Maruti we have tested. Global NCAP warmly welcomes this milestone voluntary test result. We are optimistic that going forward Maruti will seek to achieve this high level of safety performance across their model range. If they do, it will be a vehicle safety game changer for Indian consumers.”

Comparative Analysis: Old vs. New Dzire

The previous generation Dzire, assessed as part of an earlier Global NCAP initiative, received a modest two-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection. This model offered only two frontal airbags and standard ESC. Structural evaluations showed an unstable rating for the body and footwell area, and side impact tests indicated weak chest protection for adult occupants. Additionally, the old Dzire lacked side head protection, disqualifying it from the pole test.

Child protection in the previous Dzire was compromised by the absence of three-point seat belts at all seating positions and child dummy contact with the car’s interior, resulting in its lower ratings.

A Step Forward for Maruti Suzuki and Consumer Safety

The introduction of the 2024 Dzire represents a pivotal step for Maruti Suzuki, reinforcing its commitment to enhanced safety protocols and improved vehicle safety features. This significant advancement signals the company’s shift toward prioritizing the safety of its consumers and aligns with global standards for automotive safety. As the outgoing Dzire model phases out this year, Maruti Suzuki’s stride toward improved safety across its models is a promising development for the Indian automotive industry and its consumers.