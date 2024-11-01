New Maruti Dzire Sunroof Top Variant Spied – Interiors First Look

With multiple segment-first features, new 2024 Maruti Dzire can further increase its lead over other entry-level sedans

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of all-new Dzire, scheduled for 11th November. Ahead of that, dispatches to dealerships have commenced. New Dzire will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

New Dzire exteriors revealed

With its sharper design, the new Maruti Dzire is more noticeable on the streets. Front section is almost entirely new, as evident with the new sleek headlamps, a large slatted grille and polygonal fog lamp housings. Positioning of the Suzuki logo is the same, but it has a stronger appeal, thanks to the sportier front fascia. One can also notice updated character lines on the bonnet, which help achieve a more muscular look and feel.

Side profile seems familiar, although the shoulder line has a sharper feel. Features that have been carried forward include the body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals, body coloured door handles, blacked-out B pillars and chrome window garnish.

However, the alloy wheels are new. Maruti has chosen a balanced design for the alloy wheels, neither too flashy nor too understated. At the rear, the updated 2024 Dzire has new tail lamps and an interconnecting piano black strip with chrome garnish.

Larger touchscreen than Swift possible

Interiors reveal a floating touchscreen that appears to be larger than the 9-inch unit seen with the new Swift. Maruti has equipped the new Dzire with multiple additional features that are not available with Swift. For example, the new Dzire will have a single-pane sunroof with the top variants. This will be a segment-first feature, providing a significant boost to the sedan’s marketability.

Features expected to be borrowed from Swift include automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel and an analogue instrument panel with a 4.2-inch MID. New Dzire will have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, onboard voice assistant, wireless charger and steering mounted audio and calling controls. Other highlights include rear AC vents and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

Enhanced safety

Safety kit will include a number of features that will be offered as standard. It includes 6-airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability program, rear parking camera and reverse parking sensors. It remains to be seen how the new Swift and Dzire perform in NCAP tests in India. In Japan NCAP, the new 2024 Swift has received a 4-star rating. But in Euro NCAP, the new Swift received a 3-star safety rating. In India, Maruti Swift 2022 model tested by Global NCAP received a 1-star rating.

New 2024 Dzire performance

Powering the new Maruti Dzire will be the same 1.2-litre Z Series engine in use with the Swift. Offering a balance of performance and fuel efficiency, the engine produces 81.58 PS and 111.7 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT. With the Swift, fuel efficiency is 24.80 km/l with the manual and 25.75 km/l with the AMT. Just like Swift, CNG option will be available with the new Dzire.

