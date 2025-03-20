New Maruti Dzire Taxi CNG With 5 Star Safety – Walkaround

With the new Dzire Tour S, taxi operators can access higher mileage, new features and enhanced safety equipment

Maruti had launched the new 4th-gen Dzire last year in November. However, the commercial version, Tour S, had continued in the 3rd-gen version. Maruti has now updated the Dzire Tour S with the 4th-gen model. A walkaround video from TakuliAutoTalks provides a 360° view of the new Dzire Tour S and highlights its various features.

New Maruti Dzire Taxi CNG – 2025 Tour S

As compared to the 3rd-gen model, the new Dzire has acquired a sportier profile. It now has a stronger road presence and is likely to command more respect even on the toughest, most unforgiving streets. All these positive aspects of the new Dzire will now be accessible to taxi operators as well with the new Tour S. Maruti Dzire Tour S is available in only one variant.

Powertrain options include petrol and a petrol + CNG dual fuel setup. Some of the key highlights include LED projector headlamps, a massive grille, R14 steel wheels, edgy LED tail lamps, shark fin antenna, LED high mount stop lamp and aero boot lip spoiler. Inside, the new Dzire Tour S has driver and co-driver side sun visor, dual-tone black and beige interiors and front door armrest with fabric.

The instrument console comprises analogue speedometer and tachometer and a multi-information display. There is no infotainment system or audio system available with the Dzire Tour S. Folks who need it can get it installed from a third-party or at the dealership, if such option is available. One of the significant improvements with the new Tour S is the addition of power windows on all four doors.

Other key features include electromagnetic trunk opening, adjustable front seat headrests, driver side footrest, front accessory socket, remote keyless entry system, central clocking, power and tilt steering and bottle holder on all doors. Manual variant of the new Dzire Tour S has a gear shift indicator. The sedan has a manual air conditioner with premium-looking panel illumination.

Enhanced safety

For taxi operators and passengers, the new Dzire Tour S offers a more robust safety package. Key features include front / side / curtain airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD. The sedan also has rear defogger, speed-sensitive auto door locking, engine immobilizer, seat belt reminder lamp and buzzer for all occupants, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and front seat belt with pretensioner and force limiter.

New Dzire is built on the Suzuki Heartect body that ensures enhanced protection for users. The sedan was crash tested in 2024, where it had received 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. In comparison, the old model had only a 2-star safety rating.

Fuel savings

New Dzire Tour S has a higher fuel efficiency in comparison to the 3rd-gen model. This will allow taxi operators to boost profits over longer distances. Powering the sedan is the Z12E 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 81.58 PS and 111.7 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency is 26.06 km/I with the petrol variant. In CNG mode, the fuel efficiency is 34.30 km/kg. New Dzire Tour S CNG variant comes with a 37-litre petrol tank and a 55 litre CNG tank.