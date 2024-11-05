New Maruti Dzire Walkaround Reveals All Details, Specs – Media Drive Starts

2024 Maruti Dzire is opened for bookings at Rs 11,000 while prices will be announced on 11th November

The 4th generation Maruti Dzire will be launched in India on 11th November 2024. The new Dzire does get a number of added features, some of which are also first in segment. Media drives have now started. Pre-bookings have commenced at a down payment of Rs 11,000 even as prices will be detailed at the time of launch. Bookings are open via the company’s ARENA showroom or on Maruti Suzuki’s website.

4th Gen Maruti Dzire Walkaround

Maruti Dzire, the sub-4 meter sedan will be offered in four trims of LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Though the new Dzire sees no change in dimensions at 3,995mm in length, 1,735mm in width, and 1,525mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,450mm. It will also see a new engine, sourced from the Swift hatchback.

2024 Dzire sedan sees some revisions in its exterior makeup. It sports a bolder stance with a new front fascia, a larger grille with horizontal chrome finished slats, new LED headlamps and a revised rear bumper.

New tail lamp design and a share fin antenna are also a part of its makeover along with a segment first single pane electric sunroof, a feature yet unseen in the compact sedan segment. New exterior colour options would also be making their way onto the new Dzire.

Where its interior makeup is concerned, the new Maruti Dzire gets a dual tone black and beige colour scheme. The lower trims get fabric upholstery while the more premium variants receive leatherette finish. It borrows its dashboard design and layout from the 2024 Swift.

Features include a larger 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will also sport a 4.2-inch MID on the instrument cluster, cruise control, keyless entry, push button start/stop and automatic climate controls as a part of its updated features. The new Dzire will also see other passenger comforts with rear AC vents along with multiple USB ports of Type-A and Type-C for passengers at the rear.

Safety is also further enhanced on the 2024 Maruti Dzire. A total of 6 air bags which will be offered as standard across all variants. Spy shots also indicate 360 degree camera, reverse parking sensors, ABS and EBD. All variants come equipped with the Idle Start-Stop (ISS) system.

Engine and Transmission Options

2024 Maruti Dzire will be powered by a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine offering 82 hp power and 112 Nm torque. It will be mated to a 5 speed manual or a 5 speed AMT gearbox. The engine will not only ensure better performance but will also relate to improved fuel efficiency. Later, the company also plans a CNG variant of the DZire.

Continuing its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor, the new Dzire will see some increase in pricing especially considering its improved features and first in segment offerings. It is slated to be priced from between Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh. The current model is being offered in a price range from Rs 6.56 lakh to Rs 9.33 lakh (all prices – ex-showroom).