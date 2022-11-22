2022 Maruti Eeco Launch Price Rs 5.1 L – New Features, More Power, Mileage

Along with being offered as a PV, New Maruti Eeco is also offered as a Cargo and an Ambulance

Maruti Eeco has been the default choice for thousands of buyers in the van segment. It offers a boxy design that ensures a lot of space on the inside. Interiors are barebones that cater to basic needs of prospective customers. Being the only one of its kind in India, Eeco often features in top 10 cars in India too.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited drives in the New Eeco powered by a new and more powerful engine with enhanced fuel efficiency. Maruti achieved this by offering new K series engine that replaces the old G12B petrol engine. CNG option is on offer with New Eeco as well. Prices for 2022 Maruti Eeco start from Rs. 5.10 lakh (ex-sh).

2022 Maruti Eeco Launched

Commenting on the launch of New Eeco, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, the Eeco has been a preferred and proud choice for over 9.75 lakh owners in the past decade and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 93% market share in its segment.

Being a part of families and having provided livelihood to lakhs of entrepreneurs and businessmen, the New Eeco will continue to be a reliable and efficient vehicle. It will cater to a wide range of customer preferences as a comfortable, stylish and spacious family vehicle, while also providing flexibility for business use.

This versatile multi-purpose van with an advanced powertrain, improved mileage and new features embodies pride of ownership and living life to the fullest. It represents a whole new attitude, with fresh confidence in its latest avatar. We are confident that Eeco will continue to dominate its segment and receive much more adulation by consumers.”

New Eeco gets a new Metallic Brisk Blue body colour, digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel and rotary controls for the AC and heater. In-cabin improvements in the New Eeco Cargo petrol variant consist of a flat cargo floor that increases cargo space by 60L.

Specs & Pricing

The most significant update to 2022 Maruti Eeco is its 1.2L Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. It is more powerful and more fuel-efficient and delivers 10% more power output of 59.4 kW (80.76 PS) @ 6000 RPM and a torque output of 104.4 Nm @ 3000 RPM (for petrol variants).

Petrol version of New Eeco is 25% more fuel-efficient delivering up to 20.20 km/l, while S-CNG version boasts a 29% higher fuel efficiency and delivers up to 27.05 km/kg. Safety features include engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows, reverse parking sensors etc.

Maruti Suzuki New Eeco prices start from Rs. 5,10,200 for base Tour V 5-seater standard and goes till Rs. 8,13,200 for Eeco Ambulance. Eeco Cargo CNG is the cheapest CNG variant and is priced at Rs. 6,23,200 (all prices ex-sh).