New Maruti Electric Car Spied Ahead Of Launch – Upcoming YMC EV?

In the recent Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift test mule spy shots, there was a second mystery test mule that slipped through the cracks. It was faintly visible in those spy shots. However, this mystery vehicle is now spied with much more detail and clarity, revealing its rear design, side profile along with its front fascia and a little bit of its interior too.

However, very little is known about this upcoming Maruti Suzuki vehicle as these are literally the first set of sightings. It looks like a large vehicle with SUV styling and proportions and is radiating electric car vibes. But it could also be an ICE vehicle and even a plug-in Hybrid. Let’s take a closer look at what it could and couldn’t be.

New Maruti Electric Car Spied

The highest probability of what this upcoming Maruti Suzuki product could be, is an electric vehicle which is larger than the current eVitara. All fingers seem to be pointing at Maruti Suzuki YMC, which is a 7-seater electric vehicle, which could be offered in a 5-seater option too, which is what this particular test mule could be, suggested by the presence of a rear parcel tray.

Maruti Suzuki YMC will be based on the same Heartect-e/27PL platform as eVitara. Looking closely, it looks like this particular test mule is riding on the same 18-inch alloy wheels as eVitara too, probably even rocking 225-section tyres. Another attribute suggesting that this is an EV, is the absence of an exhaust on this particular test mule.

At the front, fascia of this alleged YMC EV, looks like it is inspired by Victoris ICE SUV. It seems to have conventionally positioned headlight setup along with the LED DRL signature resembling that of Victoris’. Smaller upper grille looks similar to Victoris’ too, but lower grille and bumper elements around this area are different.

From the sides, this test mule looks like it has front door shape similar to other Maruti cars like Victoris, but rear door seems unique. Also, it has conventional door handles and they are positioned conventionally too. Wheel arch cladding has a sort of trapezoidal shape, which is similar to Victoris or Grand Vitara or eVitara.

What else could it be?

Rear is where we see a unique identity with this upcoming new Maruti electric car. It seems to have a connected LED tail light design with unique LED signature. Reflectors on bumper are horizontal and there is a shark fin antenna too. This particular unit also has UV cut glass on windows, which is not specific to Nexa vehicles anymore (with the launch of Victoris).

Other than being upcoming Maruti Suzuki YMC electric vehicle with 5-seater and 7-seater options, there are a few other possibilities too. For starters, the rear left fuel filler cap suggests that this particular SUV could be the facelift of Grand Vitara which will have features that Victoris currently gets (ADAS, 10.2-inch infotainment screen and TFT cluster). It has to be noted that this unit did not have powered tailgate, which Victoris gets.

Also, there is a teeny tiny possibility that it could be a PHEV (plug-in Hybrid), now that MG Starlight PHEV is incoming. What it isn’t, though, is a facelift of Ertiga. This is because Ertiga was only recently (silently) updated with major sheet metal changes at the rear. A facelift is not not likely in the immediate future.



















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