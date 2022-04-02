New Maruti Ertiga, XL6 2022 Facelift MPVs Launch This Month

Maruti Ertiga and XL6 facelifts have started reaching respective Arena and Nexa dealerships across the country

After being dormant for two years, Maruti Suzuki started launching a string of new models a few months starting with the new-gen Celerio. The carmaker continued the trend with a heavily updated Baleno, Celerio CNG, DZire CNG and a mildly updated WagonR. And this is just the start, as Maruti will launch many more cars in 2022.

Kia Carens has become an instant hit due to aggressive pricing and more features. To take on the new Carens, Maruti is getting ready to launch updated versions of Ertiga and XL6. Both MPVs, particularly the former, have been spied testing on multiple occasions. While the Ertiga facelift is expected to be launched by mid-April, the updated XL6 is likely to hit showrooms in the last week of April 2022.

Maruti Ertiga, XL6 Facelift- Updated Exterior Styling

Price announcement of XL6 facelift is likely to take place after the market launch of the refreshed Ertiga 2022. Both models are likely to receive a similar set of updates which include mild changes on their exterior and some significant change under their hoods. For starters, cosmetic tweaks are expected to be minimal yet noticeable on both MPVs.

These would majorly include a revised front grille and a slightly reprofiled and rear bumper. XL6 facelift could go a step further and offer larger alloy wheels in order to provide it with a better stance, like the one seen in the updated Suzuki XL7 in Indonesia. Other than this, we might expect Maruti to offer some new exterior colour options on the updated MPVs.

Updated Interiors & Features

Changes inside their cabins are expected to be more significant than their exterior. For instance, the upcoming iterations of Ertiga and XL6 will flaunt a sculpted dashboard with a wooden finish, chrome accents, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. The updated MPVs are likely to offer a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 360-degree camera.

Other features likely to be part of both MPVs are projector headlights, AC vents, auto climate control, a new stereo system and a reverse parking camera. Safety features to be offered include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and reverse parking sensors. It could also get a Head up display, as seen on the new Baleno.

Powertrain Specs

Powering facelifted Ertiga and XL6 will be the same 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This unit is expected to be more fuel efficient, most probably due to a stronger mild-hybrid tech onboard. Transmission options will include a standard 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox which will be replacing the 4-speed automatic unit.

Both MPVs are expected to witness a slight bump in their prices. While Ertiga is offered as a 7-seater, XL6 is offered as a 6-seater with two captain seats in the middle row. However, there are rumours that Maruti might introduce a 7-seat version of XL6 as well.