New Maruti Ertiga XL6 Facelift Spied Testing – MPV To Launch Next Year

Maruti XL6 was first launched back in Aug 2019 – It is based on Ertiga MPV, and is expected to get facelift next year

Together, Ertiga and XL6 have been a dominant force in the MPV segment. Before the arrival of Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki had no presence in the segment. But today, they command leading position in the MPV segment. On a good month, the total sales registered by Ertiga and XL6 are well over 15k units.

After not launching any new car for more than two years, Maruti Suzuki is getting ready for an onslaught of new car launches. They have already launched new gen Celerio. In 2022, they have plans to launch many new cars. This includes new gen versions of Baleno, Alto and Brezza. They also have plans to launch a few facelifts. Latest spy shot suggests, that they XL6 is getting ready to get its first facelift.

New Maruti Ertiga XL6 Facelift

The 2022 Maruti Ertiga XL6 facelift test mule that has been spied, is fully covered in camouflage. It has the HR no plate, as is the case with most Maruti Suzuki test mules which are made at the company plant in Haryana. The facelift could get revised front styling, new bumper as well as new alloys. The headlight setup seems to be similar to the current XL6.

On the inside, facelifted XL6 will be getting new upholstery. There could be other minor changes as well in terms of quality. Other features will be same as current XL6 such as leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, and soft touch premium roof lining.

Things like auto AC, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power and tilt steering, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs will be available. Maruti XL6 has 17.8 cm touchscreen Smartplay Studio infotainment system with voice command and Bluetooth connectivity. What could be seen as an addition, is a sunroof. 2022 Maruti Ertiga XL6 sunroof option will be a good addition, but there is no confirmation on that.

2022 XL6 engine and specs

To ensure it is available at a competitive price point, Maruti is unlikely to introduce any major updates for facelifted version of XL6. It will likely be using the same K15B Smart Hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.5-litre petrol motor. It makes 103 hp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic.

Current XL6 smart hybrid powertrain has features such as starter generator, engine idle start-stop, brake energy regeneration and torque assist for faster acceleration. The petrol motor works in combination with a lithium-ion and lead acid battery. Overall, the smart hybrid powertrain allows enhanced driving experience for users.

Safety features will be largely the same as that of existing XL6. It includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, reverse parking camera and sensor, engine immobilizer, electronic stability program, security alarm, and high-speed alarm.

