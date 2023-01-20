New Maruti Grand Vitara Sport Avatar – Black Alloys, Grille, LEDs

With fatter tyres and larger wheels, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara X by Bimble Designs looks beefier than standard model

Maruti wasn’t very well known for premium, feature-rich and upmarket products. This perception of Maruti Suzuki has changed in recent years. Features like ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, HUD, 6 airbags, AWD, strong hybrid tech, and a modern 6-speed gearbox were unheard of from Maruti Suzuki. All these features are now present on the company’s flagship Grand Vitara.

In compact SUV segment, Grand Vitara has climbed up the ladder and is now second to only Creta. The gap between Grand Vitara and Creta sales is closing every month. Even though it is fairly premium and handsome in its design, Bimble designs have visualised its version of Grand Vitara X which gets subtle but appreciable enhancements. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Grand Vitara Sport Avatar

Based on NEXA’s “Crafted Futurism” design language, Grand Vitara looks sharp and handsome on its own. Now, Bimble Designs have penned down their version with slight aggression which was missing with standard cars. There is a chrome strip that runs horizontally across the front grille and another strip that runs around the grille.

Both of these are now blacked out in Bimble’s X version. The front skid plate which is finished in silver on regular cars, Bimble has made that dark grey. The ice-cube effect LED DRLs are intact, only the projector headlight unit below DRLs are now changed. In its place is a larger assembly that houses five boomerang-shaped LED elements stacked vertically that act as DRLs too.

All these combined, give Grand Vitara X a sporty edge. At the sides, sporty appeal continues with larger black alloy wheels that get a twin-slat 5-spoke design that reminds me of AMG wheels that used to be offered with CLA Class back in the day.

Alloys on the Maruti Grand Vitara Sport here seem to be 19” or 20” in size and look extremely pretty. Especially with low-profile tyres. These tyres not only look good from the side, but they also enhance the front and rear look as they are fat tyres.

Changes Made

Brake calipers are painted red to enhance sporty appeal. What ties down everything beautifully is dual-tone paint schemes. Right now, Maruti Suzuki offers Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red, and the recently launched Pearl Midnight Black. Dual Tone paint scheme with black roof is only offered with White, Silver and Red.

Bimble Design’s Grand Vitara X features matte copper, matte blue and gloss blue shades with a contrasting black roof. At the rear, the LED elements inside the taillight have been slightly stylised to match the overall sporty appeal of Grand Vitara in this render. Powertrains are the same as regular models.

Note: These visuals are computer-generated animations that are created by Bimble Designs and are not commissioned by Maruti Suzuki. This is not a real physical product offered on sale.

