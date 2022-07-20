New Maruti Grand Vitara SUV Debuts – 28 Kmpl Mileage, 6 Colours

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets two hybrid powertrains and will emphasize fuel efficiency over performance

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has made its global debut today. It is now the flagship offering from India’s largest PV manufacturer. The previous flagship product from Maruti Suzuki was S-Cross which was not an awe-inspiring product and didn’t sell as much as seen in our latest compact SUV sales chart.

Grand Vitara will replace the S-Cross as a new compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki and also the new flagship. Also, like S-Cross, Grand Vitara will also be sold via Nexa dealerships only. Maruti Suzuki showed off Grand Vitara today in style and it is in-tune with overall design of the SUV too. Because S-Cross was very droopy looking and was essentially a crossover as indicated by the very name. Bookings for the Grand Vitara are already open for a nominal amount of 11,000.

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV – Design

Grand Vitara will get an SUV presence though. At the front, it gets a large grille which gets a chrome strip with Suzuki logo in the middle. It also gets a split headlamp assembly where DRLs and turn indicators rest on top section while the headlights lie below it. We can also spot an interesting three-dot LED DRL pattern that is different than HyRyder creating a distinct identity.

We can also spot an intricate pattern in the grille giving it a neat look. Below, we get a handsome-looking bumper with a faux skid plate. Side profile reminds us a little of the global Suzuki Vitara. It gets body cladding throughout and slightly pronounced wheel arches. Main attraction here, is the new 17” alloy wheels that are a first for a Maruti Suzuki in India.

At the rear, it gets smoked-effect LED tail-lights which look handsome. The bottom section of the bumper is blacked out to reduce visual mass and also gets a faux skid plate finished in silver. Dimensions of the new Vitara SUV – 4345mm length, 1645mm height, 1795mm width, 2600mm wheelbase.

Maruti Grand Vitara – Mileage, Specs, Features

We all know by now that Maruti Suzuki and Toyota co-developed both HyRyder and Grand Vitara. Also, Toyota is in charge of manufacturing both models at their Bidadi plant in Karnataka. Just like HyRyder’s Neo Drive and Hybrid Drive powertrain options, Grand Vitara also gets powertrain options. They’re called Grand Vitara (mild hybrid) and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

Grand Vitara’s mild-hybrid powertrain is sourced from Maruti Suzuki itself. It is a 1462cc K15 engine making around 100 bhp at 6,000 RPM and 135 Nm at 4400 RPM. It gets a mild hybrid system and is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. This powertrain is also the only one to get the AWD option as of now. Maruti Grand Vitara mileage figures – 21.11 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.38 kmpl (ALLGRIP MT).

The Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid powertrain is from Toyota and has a 1490 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine capable of around 91 bhp at 5500 RPM and 122 Nm at 3800-4800 RPM standalone. It is coupled with a synchronous AC motor capable of 79 bhp and 141 Nm. Combined, this powertrain is capable of 114 bhp in harmony. This powertrain only gets an e-CVT gearbox. Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid SUV mileage is 27.97 kmpl. The new flagship SUV from Maruti Suzuki will be one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the segment. Maruti Suzuki might also launch a CNG variant as we spotted a test mule recently undergoing emission testing.

It has similar dimensions to HyRyder and in a recent competition comparison, we found out that Grand Vitara and HyRyder will have size advantage too. Maruti Suzuki has given a lot of features to its flagship SUV. Prominent among them are ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, HUD, 360-degree camera, 9” free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered driver’s seats, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, and more.

Launch & Competition

Maruti Suzuki has created a lot of subtle differences over Toyota’s counterpart to create a unique identity. Grand Vitara will be launched in a slew of colour choices as disclosed in today’s event. There are 6 monotone colours and 3 dual tone on offer. Production of Maruti Grand Vitara will start at Toyota plant from August 2022 while sales will start in September 2022.

Maruti Grand Vitara prices will be revealed at the launch event in Sep. But ahead of that, as per leaked info, Grand Vitara is likely to get a starting price of Rs. 9.50 lakh (ex-sh) which undercuts all other compact SUVs significantly. Grand Vitara will compete with segment leader Hyundai Creta and others like Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder.