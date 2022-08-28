Maruti Grand Vitara White Colour, Black Roof – Showcased In S Africa

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara promises best in class fuel efficiency pegged at 27.97 km/l

Maruti Suzuki India Limited unveiled its new Grand Vitara SUV a few days ago. Now, the same has been unveiled in South Africa. It is made in India, and exported as a CBU. This is a new white colour with black roof, not seen earlier. The Grand Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Toyota Hyryder which was also recently unveiled and both these models have been co-developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

Maruti Grand Vitara replaces the S-Cross in the company lineup. It will be officially launched in India in September 2022 and will go on to be the company’s flagship offering in India to be sold via the exclusive NEXA showrooms. In fact, the unveiling of this premium SUV was timed to mark the 7th Anniversary of NEXA. Launch in South Africa will take place in 2023.

Maruti Grand Vitara White Colour

Sporting NEXA’s signature design language – Crafted Futurism, the new Grand Vitara comes in with state of the art exterior design and interior equipment along with some segment first features. It also boasts of highly fuel efficient hybrid powertrain options which will go on to set new benchmarks for SUV centric buyers in the country.

The Grand Vitara stands 4,345mm in length, 1,645mm in height and 1,795mm in width along with a 2,600mm long wheelbase. It gets NEXA’s signature ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language based on three major pillars of NEXpression – Artfully designed exteriors and interiors, NEXTech – State of the art technology and NEXperience giving customers a true NEXA experience.

Its exteriors are dominated by a large NEXWave grille finished in high gloss black with chrome accents, 3 element LED DRLs, integrated turn lamps and 3 element LED tail lamps. It also sports body cladding, pronounced wheel arches and rides on 17 inch alloy wheels. The Maruti Grand Vitara will be offered in six monotone shades and three dual-tone paint options.

Interior luxuries include rich faux leather upholstery in a black and champagne gold colour scheme extending to accents on doors and piano black finish throughout the cabin. It gets 3D sculpted driver and co-passenger ventilated seating, a 9 inch free standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate controls and a digital instrument cluster.

The new Grand Vitara also gets wireless charging, a 360 degree camera and over 40 connected car features and an in-built voice assist system triggered by “Hi Suzuki” command. Safety is via six airbags – front, side and curtain, hill-descent control, rear disc brake, electronic stability program and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Maruti Grand Vitara – Powertrain Options

The Grand Vitara comes in with two powertrain options called Grand Vitara (mild hybrid) and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid. The 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder, petrol mild-hybrid engine gets a dual power system with electric motor and internal combustion offering 100 hp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 135 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic.

It also gets an AWD option and mileage figures stand at 21.11 km/l (MT), 20.58 km/l (AT) and 19.38 km/l (ALLGRIP MT). The Intelligent Electric Hybrid powertrain from Toyota offers 91 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 122 Nm torque at 3800-4800 rpm which when in alliance with the synchronous AC motor makes 79 hp power and 141 Nm torque to a peak combined power of 114 hp. It gets mated to an e-CVT gearbox with mileage at 27.97 km/l.

The Maruti Grand Vitara will enter production at the Toyota plant from August 2022 ahead of sales commencing from September. It will enter a segment wherein it will take on the top seller in this segment – Hyundai Creta, along with the Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

