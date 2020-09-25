New Maruti Gypsy 3 Door Render Based on Jimny – Mahindra Thar Rival

Maruti Suzuki may take time to finalize plans to launch Jimny in the Indian market, but there are plenty of speculations about how India-spec Jimny will turn out to be

As may be recalled, Suzuki Jimny Sierra was showcased earlier this year at 2020 Auto Expo. The company had said that the unveil was done to gauge public response to the three-door off-roader. Now with the new Mahindra Thar all set for launch in India as a 3 door, Maruti will be waiting to watch how the SUV performs in the Indian car market.

The sales performance of 3 door Thar could probably decide whether Maruti will launch new gen Gypsy in India as a 3 door or not. Whatever be the case, ahead of Gypsy’s India launch, rendering artists are coming up with their own versions of the SUV. The latest rendering comes from SRK Designs that has uploaded a complete video on how the design was conceptualized based on Jimny Sierra. According to SRK Designs, this render depicts what the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Gypsy King could look like.

In the rendering, Jimny gets an extended rear section, an additional layer of roof, and longer wheelbase. The quarter glass has received a sleek makeover and it gets sliding panels. The bright green colour shade has also been changed to faded green.

Maruti Gypsy in India

Maruti Gypsy sold in India is essentially second-gen Jimny. Currently, it is not on sale for the public, but is still being produced for the use of Indian Army. Every month about 500 units of the Gypsy are produced for the Army. In international markets, Suzuki Jimny is sold in its fourth-gen avatar. If launched in India, it will most likely be christened as new Gypsy.

Jimny Sierra had received a lot of attention at 2020 Auto Expo, but the company still doesn’t seem to be sure about how it will perform in the sales department. Jimny will cater to a niche audience base, so sales numbers are likely to be limited. However, Jimny sales could get a boost from institutions customers such as the armed forces, police, tours & travel companies, etc.

Meanwhile in its home market Japan, Suzuki Jimny waiting period has touched nearly 18 months. Fourth-gen Jimny was launched in Japan in 2018 and it was offered in two variants – the standard ‘kei’ variant and Sierra. In April, waiting period for the two variants in Japan was around 14 months and 18 months, respectively. Both increased demand and production cuts due to coronavirus pandemic have resulted in the delay.

India-spec Jimny could be powered by the BS6 1.5-litre K15B NA petrol four-cylinder engine that also does duty on Maruti Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6. The engine generates 103 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.