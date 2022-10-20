New Maruti MPV Launch Planned Above Ertiga – Based On Innova Hybrid

Maruti’s version of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid will have distinctive exterior styling and different trim levels

Until now, the Toyota-Suzuki partnership has seen Maruti Suzuki products launched in rebadged format under Toyota nameplate. The siblings include Vitara Brezza / Toyota Urban Cruiser and Baleno / Glanza. The strategy is the same in case of recently launched Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara, both of which are based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform. Only difference is that both these SUVs are manufactured by Toyota at its Bidadi facility near Bengaluru.

The approach is different in case of Innova Hycross and its Maruti derivative, as both these MPVs will utilize TNGA-C (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform. In India, the C-segment MPV will be the first Toyota product to be cross-badged under Maruti Suzuki nameplate. In international markets, Suzuki sells A-Cross and Swace, which are derivatives of Toyota RAV-4 and Corolla Wagon, respectively. Maruti new C-MPV will be sold via the company’s Nexa outlets.

New Maruti MPV Launch Planned

As compared to Toyota Innova Hycross, the Maruti derivative will have its own distinctive profile. Majority of visual differences between the two MPVs will be centred around front fascia and rear section.

Maruti new C-MPV will come with its unique grille design, headlamps, DRLs and front and rear bumper. Both MPVs will also be getting some unique exterior colours. In case of Innova Hycross, the MPV will have refreshed styling, all while maintaining the core silhouette of current Innova Crysta. Take a look at the new spy video of Innova Hybrid below, shared by Desi Car Updates.

Inside, Maruti new C-MPV will have distinctive interior theme and choice of upholstery. Trim levels will also be different, as has been the case with earlier Toyota-Maruti siblings. In terms of features, there will be quite a few similarities. Interiors of Innova Hycross were recently leaked, revealing a premium cabin experience. There are multiple new features that are not available with existing Innova.

Some key highlights of Innova Hycross include flat floor, multi-coloured ambient light, under-floor storage, captain seats with Ottoman function, power tailgate, panoramic sunroof and partial soft padding on dashboard. New safety features include a 360° camera and electronic parking brake. Innova Hycross also gets a range of proactive driving assist features under Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) platform. Maruti new C-MPV is likely to have a similar set of features.

Maruti new C-MPV launch

It will be Innova Hycross that will be launched first. It is scheduled to make its global debut in November. Indonesia will be the first to get Hycross, followed by other markets including India. Sales are expected to commence from January 2023. Maruti’s version could be launched a few months after Hycross debut. It will likely be retailed via Nexa, and sit above the Ertiga in the company’s MPV lineup.

Toyota Hycross and its Maruti sibling will be equipped with a new 2.0-litre or 1.8-litre petrol motor. The hybrid powertrain could be a localized version of THS II (Toyota Hybrid System II), which has a twin-motor setup. The MPVs will have FWD setup, as compared to RWD used with current Innova Crysta.