New Maruti SUVs Planned For Launch – Brezza, Jimny, Baleno YTB, Creta Rival

The biggest surprise in this list is a three-row premium SUV which is being developed specifically for India by Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki will be bringing an onslaught of new SUVs in the next few years. At least five new SUVs will be developed and launched by the Indo-Japanese carmaker in the next three years. Some of these SUVs are expected to be developed in collaboration with Toyota since the latter is Suzuki’s alliance partner at a global level.

Upcoming Maruti SUV details have come to light after a dealer conference was held by the company recently. The company will look to gain back its market share which has dipped as low as 43 percent in recent times which once hovered around 50 percent. Let us look at these possible five SUVs from the carmaker.

5-door Jimny

The compact off-roader has been highly anticipated in India ever since it made its maiden appearance at the last edition of Auto Expo in 2020. However, the India-spec model will be different from the international model which is a three-door version. The India-spec model will carry a five-door layout and will be a more practical offering than its overseas cousin which, by the way, is also being manufactured in India.

The five-door Jimny will be longer than 3-door, and will also offer a longer wheelbase. The SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and will be offered with a 4×4 drivetrain. Upon its launch in India, the 5-door Jimny will compete against other compact off-roaders such as Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

New-Gen Maruti Brezza

Spy shots of the new generation Vitara Brezza have already started doing rounds on the internet. Slated for a launch sometime next year, the new Vitara Brezza is expected to don a completely redesigned exterior. The SUV has been internally codenamed YTA and is expected to carry forward the same 1.5-litre petrol engine in the current model.

However, in the upcoming iteration, it could be paired with a stronger mild-hybrid system which is expected to improve fuel efficiency as well as performance levels. The new-gen Brezza will also be more feature-packed in comparison to its predecessor with creature comforts such as a larger infotainment display, an electric sunroof, wireless charging and paddle shifters (in AT variants) expected to make the cut.

Baleno-Based Subcompact UV

Not only Vitara Brezza but Maruti is planning to introduce a second model in the subcompact UV space with an SUV based on Baleno. However, unlike Brezza, this model is likely to flaunt a crossover-ish design with lots of curves and a sloping roofline.

The crossover will be based on Baleno’s Heartect platform and will also share rest of its internals with the premium hatch. This includes a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine with a higher level of hybridisation. It is also expected to be positioned at the affordable end of the subcompact UV space.

Creta-Rivaling SUV

Another big launch in the SUV space will be the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rivaling SUV which is being developed jointly by Maruti and Toyota. Internally codenamed YFG, this midsize SUV will be built at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. It will be underpinned by Toyota’s DNGA platform.

Three-Row SUV

Maruti will be developing a new three-row SUV which will sit on top of the brand’s SUV lineup. As of now, there is negligible information regarding this SUV but it could be based on the same platform as Ertiga and could replace XL6 from Maruti’s lineup. Codenamed Y17, this SUV could rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar upon its launch.