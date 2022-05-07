New Maruti SUV Likely To Have Best In Class Mileage – Creta Rival

Both Maruti and Toyota iterations of the upcoming compact SUV are likely to feature a hybrid and ICE powertrain option

It is already out in the open that a grand alliance between Suzuki and Toyota has been formed that will result in the development of a new C-segment compact SUV. This car will rival other segment heavyweights like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others. There will be two iterations of the same SUV donning their respective brand logos- Maruti and Toyota.

Test mules of both SUVs donning different top hats have been spotted in their camouflaged avatars previously. While Maruti’s iteration of the SUV has been internally codenamed YFG, Toyota refers to it as D22. Both SUVs are expected to be underpinned by a heavily localised version of Toyota’s global TNGA platform. While Toyota’s version of the SUV is expected to get launched in August this year, Maruti’ derivative of the SUV is likely to hit showrooms later in the festive season.

Maruti-Toyota SUV: class-leading fuel economy

Several reports have flooded the online world in recent months that have revealed some speculative details about the upcoming SUV duo. The latest update coming our way is that this new SUV will offer best-in-class fuel efficiency figures. New Maruti SUV will offer better fuel economy than its rivals. The mileage of this new Maruti SUV will not only beat rivals by some margin, it will be among the most fuel efficient car in India.

While exact fuel efficiency figures of the compact SUV haven’t been revealed, the high figures are due to the presence of a self-charging hybrid technology in the powertrain. This tech could be borrowed from either Toyota or Suzuki’s global lineup. That said, production of the SUV is being handled by the former at its Bidadi-based manufacturing plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Both Suzuki and Toyota have their own set of hybrid engines mated to a 1.5 liter engine, which is what is expected on board this upcoming Maruti and Toyota SUV. It remains to be seen, which hybrid engine setup will make its way at launch. In either case, claimed fuel efficiency is expected to be over 22 kmpl. This is a lot more than what rival SUVs are offering (16-18 kmpl). More details are expected to be revealed as we get closer to the launch date.

Toyota, Suzuki Hybrid Powertrain Details

Toyota’s iteration of the self-charging hybrid features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine working in tandem with a battery and a 59kW electric motor. This setup automatically switches between hybrid and pure EV modes. The combined power output between the IC engine and electric motor stands at around 114 bhp, with the former offering 120 Nm of peak torque while the latter 141 Nm.

Suzuki’s version of a hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.5-liter DualJet four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is capable of churning out 99 bhp and 132 Nm of peak torque on its own. This engine works in tandem with an electric motor that kicks out 33 bhp and 60 Nm of peak torque which draws energy from a 140V Lithium-ion battery pack. The combined peak output of this setup stands at 115 bhp.

Toyota’s version of the hybrid powertrain performs its duties on Yaris Cross Hybrid, which coincidentally was spied testing on India roads a few weeks ago. Whereas the Suzuki hybrid powertrain has been derived from Vitara which recently received a global update.