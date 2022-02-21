New Maruti Suzuki Baleno First Batch Arrives At Dealer – Test Drives Soon

Maruti Suzuki has added several interior and exterior design updates while features also include HUD, 360 degree camera and 6 airbags

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, leading automakers in India have a host of new launches for 2022 which include Baleno Facelift, new gen Brezza, Alto and others The first of these to launch in the new Baleno which marks its entry on February 23, 2022.

The Baleno 2022 has been spied testing on numerous occasions, photos have been leaked and more recently a detailed brochure released, giving us a clear view of what changes can be expected on the new model. Bookings for the new Baleno have also been opened at all NEXA outlets and via the company website at Rs 11,000. First batch of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has started arriving at dealer showrooms across India. Hat tip to folks at The Car Show for sharing the update.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Updates

2022 Baleno facelift will be presented in four variants of Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, to be further divided into 11 variants. It will see similar dimensions to its outgoing counterpart with marginal change in length which measures 3,990mm in length down 5mm over its earlier model and height at 1,500mm down 10mm. Width stays the same at 1,745mm and it continues to be positioned on a 2,520mm wheelbase with ground clearance at 1,510mm. It gets a 339 liter boot space and 37 liter fuel tank capacity while kerb weight is at 890 kgs and turning radius at 4.9 meters.

New Baleno 2022 exterior metallic colour options of Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue. Exteriors see some updates in terms of features with revised front and rear bumpers, a new front grille, wrap around headlamps, a shark fin antenna, NEXA signature LED DRLs and NEXA signature LED tail lamps. It rides on a set of new alloy wheels and gets a host of chrome accents that ups premium appeal.

Updated Suzuki Connect Tech

Interiors of the new Baleno hatchback receive several updates both in terms of driver and passenger comforts as well as added technology. The dashboard gets a layered effect with the top half similar to that of the S-Cross. It comes in with a black colour scheme on top with a silver accent line across its width in the center while the lower segment gets a dark blue colour similar to that seen on its doors.

Dual tone leatherette seats, a multi-function steering wheel and V shaped AC vents are also a part of its interiors. Infotainment is via a SmartPlay Pro+ system along with a 9 inch touchscreen offering both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. New to the Baleno facelift will be a head up display unit which will offer all information with regard to speed, climate control, fuel efficiency and time.

Push button start, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, all power windows, central locking system, rear defogger and rear wiper and washer are also seen on the new Baleno facelift.

Added Safety

Maruti Suzuki has paid special attention to safety. It is positioned on the Heartect platform. Stronger grade steel has been used in the making of its chassis and body panels while safety equipment includes 6 airbags, rear parking sensors and camera, high speed alert system, immobilizer, ABS and EBD.

The 2022 Baleno facelift will get its power via a single petrol engine. This 1.2 liter, DualJet, K12N, 4 cylinder engine which could come in with a 12V mild hybrid system will offer 90 hp power and get mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox and AMT. Fuel efficiency is rated at 22.35 km/l and 22.94 km/l for the manual and AMT variants respectively.

Once launched, the Baleno facelift will continue to take on the Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 in the premium hatchback segment. It will see a marginal increase in pricing positioned in the Rs 6.50 lakh-10.50 lakh range.