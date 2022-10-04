New Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door SUV Spied Near Khardung La

New range of Maruti SUVs will take on the collective might of Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra

With SUV segment registering strong growth, Maruti can no longer rely solely on its small cars. In that context, the company is working aggressively to expand its SUV portfolio. While new Brezza and Vitara are off to a good start, there’s more in store in the form of upcoming Baleno Cross and 5-door Jimny.

Sold in international markets in 3-door format, Suzuki Jimny is a serious off-road machine and a global bestseller. It has potential to significantly improve Maruti’s positioning in SUV segment. It can define Maruti’s fortunes, just like Creta has done for Hyundai, Seltos for Kia and Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio-N for Mahindra. Latest spy shots are credited to Ashik Thomas, who managed to spy the SUV while it was heading to Khardung La.

5-door Jimny Goes To Khardung La

New Jimny has a dominating street presence, made possible with its tall design and large alloy wheels. Front fascia registers a strong character with thick bumper, slatted grille and prominent fenders. The SUV has round headlamps that complement the SUV’s overall look and feel. Jimny uses flat panels all across and yet, it manages to be just as captivating as a sports car.

Large size of the glass panels gives a sense of the SUV’s roomy interiors. There should be ample legroom, headroom and shoulder room for all passengers. Just like Thar, Maruti is also aiming to position Jimny as a family SUV and not just an off-road vehicle. Rear seats are likely to be foldable to increase boot space.

Inside, Maruti Jimny 5-door is expected to get a range of creature comforts. It will have a 7 or 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, USB charging port and intelligently designed storage spaces. Connectivity features are likely to be available with 5-door Jimny.

Maruti Jimny specs

5-door Jimny is likely to use the same powertrain, as currently in use with the 3-door version. The SUV has a 1.5-litre K15 motor that generates 100 bhp of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. International-spec Jimny has a 4×4 system with low-range transfer case.

Other features that boost the SUV’s off-roading capabilities include rigid ladder frame, 210mm of ground clearance, ample body angles and clearance, and 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring. 5-door Jimny is likely to be a tamed version in comparison to the 3-door model.

Safety kit onboard 5-door Jimny will include traction control, hill hold control and hill descent control. International-spec Jimny has advanced safety features such as high beam assist, dual sensor brake support (DSBS), weaving alert, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

Maruti Jimny is expected to be launched here sometime in 2023. In anticipation, 5-door versions of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha are also being readied. With aggressive pricing, Maruti Jimny can emerge a bestseller in this space.

