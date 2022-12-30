New Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition Launched – More Style

Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition is identical to regular models with a 1.0L K10C 3-cylinder engine

We all know that Maruti Suzuki is the undisputed king of the Indian car segment (in volume). The company achieves this by offering a slew of budget hatchbacks that deliver high fuel efficiency, low maintenance, high resale value – thus making it quite popular with buyers looking for a car at a lower price point.

With Alto 800 at the bottom end, Maruti Suzuki offers Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Ignis, and WagonR in the budget hatchback segment. With Alto 800 soon to be axed post April 2023 along with 16 others, Alto K10 and S-Presso are set to be the new entry-level cars.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra

Speaking of, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra is set to be on offer by the company to attract young buyers. There is a slew of new exterior and interior accessories that will make Xtra, extra appealing for youth. Let’s take a look at all the changes.

S-Presso was conceived as a rival to the then popular Renault Kwid. When Kwid was launched, it looked like nothing else that was launched in India before. An SUV-ish small budget hatchback that came with 800 cc and 1000 cc engine options and around 300L of boot space. With 180 mm of ground clearance, Kwid was Indian road friendly as well.

When S-Presso was launched, it had the Maruti Suzuki badge going for it, with low maintenance and India’s largest car dealer and service network. S-Presso garnered a lot of popularity despite having a design that would split opinions. Fast forward to today, Maruti is upping its style quotient by offering Xtra edition.

More SUV-ish elements like faux skid plates, wheel-arch cladding, chrome studded front upper grille and door claddings finished in silver shade are some highlights. Rest of the exteriors are kept as is and alloy wheels are still not on offer. With Xtra Edition, Maruti should have offered wheel covers in black, which would have definitely looked extra special.

The most exciting changes with Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition are on the inside. We now get red inserts on the door pads with some graphics embedded into them, red elements on AC vents, dashboard, and more. The same red finish with graphics is found at the front footwell too and there seem to be new mats specific to Xtra Edition.

Specs & Features

It is not yet sure if the interior accents are red for all colour options or body-coloured. The demonstration vehicle had Solid Fire Red shade on the outside. Mechanically, there are no changes. The 1.0L K10C motor with 66 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque. A 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT and CNG variants are offered as well. As of now, regular S-Presso variants start from Rs. 4.25 lakh and go to Rs. 6.10 lakh (prices ex-sh). Xtra Edition is a good way to boost sales towards the end of the year.