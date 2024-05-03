New Maruti Swift Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Exteriors, Interiors, Boot Space Detailed

New 4th-gen Maruti Swift gets a 360 degree upgrade with improved looks, premium features, more mileage and enhanced safety

One of Maruti’s bestsellers for several years, the Swift hatch will soon be introduced in its new-gen avatar. Bookings are currently open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Launch is scheduled for 9th May and deliveries are expected to commence later this month. Ahead of that, new Swift has started arriving at dealer showrooms.

New 4th-gen Maruti Swift – Exterior and Interior updates

While Maruti Swift already has a highly likeable design, the new model gets an improved aerodynamic profile. While making the hatch visually more appealing, the highly efficient aerodynamic design also contributes to enhanced fuel efficiency.

Front fascia has also been revised to achieve a more muscular and bolder stance. A rugged feel is noticeable with the updated bonnet, grille, polygonal fog lamp housings and a sharper bumper design. The updated package also includes LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps.

Side profile has been enhanced with changes to sheet metal panelling. 4th-gen Swift gets a new set of alloy wheels. The C-pillar mounted rear door handles have been replaced with regular units. At the rear, the new Swift gets a signature wrap around design.

Inside, a comprehensive range of updates are noticeable. The hatch gets a driver-oriented cockpit and centre floating design. Other key changes include a digital AC panel, sophisticated ornamentation with 3D texture, unique asymmetrical dials, block embossing pattern with ribs on the base and 3-point seatbelt and reminder for all passengers.

New Swift has Type A and Type C USB charging ports, rear AC vents, wireless charger, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys Surround Sense and Suzuki Connect connectivity suite.

New 4th-gen Maruti Swift – Enhanced safety kit

With awareness, carmakers have worked to improve passenger safety. Working on the same lines, Maruti has introduced 6-airbags as standard with the new Swift. The hatch also gets hill hold control and LED projector headlamps.

New Swift had recently achieved a 4-star rating in Japan NCAP crash tests. However, the ratings may be different in India due to the differences in the equipment list.

New 4th-gen Maruti Swift – New engine, massive mileage

Swift has always been preferred for its agile performance. The experience gets even better with a new Z series, 3-cylinder engine. Users can expect an optimal combination of power packed performance and best-in-class fuel efficiency. Output numbers are 81.6 PS and 112 Nm. The new engine delivers higher torque at lower RPMs, which makes the hatch an excellent choice for city drives.

Users also benefit from an outstanding 25.72 km/L of fuel efficiency. That’s a gain of over 3 km/L over the current model. Existing Swift has mileage of 22.38 km/L with the MT and 22.56 km/L with the AT. New Swift is also environmentally friendly, as the engine has lower emissions.

