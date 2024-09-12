New Maruti Swift CNG Launch Price Rs 8.19 L – Highest Mileage In Segment

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift S-CNG with 32.85 km/kg Efficiency – It is offered in 3 variants of VXi, VXi (O) and ZXi

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the new S-CNG variant of the Swift, expanding its lineup of fuel-efficient vehicles. With an impressive fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg, the Swift S-CNG sets a new standard in the premium hatchback segment.

New Maruti Swift CNG Launch

This updated model is available in three variants—VXI, VXI (O), and ZXI — marking an increase from the previous two options. Each variant comes equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Under the hood, the Swift CNG features a Z-series Dual VVT engine, producing a torque of 101.8 Nm at 2900 rpm, making it suitable for city driving.

2024 Swift CNG maintains its sporty look with a bold wraparound character line while prioritizing performance and efficiency. Safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist. Modern features such as automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a 7-inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system add to the convenience.

Maruti Suzuki continues to expand its S-CNG lineup, now offering 14 models. The Swift S-CNG is priced between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh (ex-showroom). New Swift CNG is also available through Maruti Suzuki’s subscription program, allowing customers to use the car for an all-inclusive monthly fee starting at Rs 21,628, covering registration, insurance, maintenance, and more.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift brand has always been synonymous with spirited performance and iconic style. With the launch of the Epic New Swift S-CNG, we are not just expanding its rich legacy but taking it to new heights.

Powered by our all-new Z-series engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg, more than a 6% improvement over its predecessor, without compromising the exhilarating drive that Swift enthusiasts love. This seamless blend of a greener powertrain and the unparalleled excitement of driving underscores our unwavering commitment to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of Indian customers.”

He further added, “Maruti Suzuki pioneered the production of CNG vehicles in India back in 2010. Since then, we have sold over 2 million S-CNG vehicles to date, contributing to a significant reduction of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Our S-CNG technology has democratized green mobility solutions, and we are proud to offer the widest range of 14 S-CNG powered vehicles across all body styles. Last fiscal year, our CNG sales in the passenger vehicle category witnessed a 46.8% growth compared to Financial Year 2022-23 and registered a CAGR of around 28% since 2010.”