New Maruti Swift CNG Launch Soon – Mileage, Engine Specs Leak

Even though CNG prices have risen sharply in recent months, it’s still a cheaper fuel in comparison to gasoline

While it already has the largest portfolio of CNG vehicles, Maruti continues to introduce CNG option for more of its cars. Demand for CNG cars is on the rise even as the price difference between CNG and petrol has narrowed in recent times. CNG is not only cheaper, but also more fuel efficient, resulting in higher mileage.

In CY22, Maruti has expanded its CNG portfolio to include Celerio and Dzire. Celerio CNG was launched in January at a starting price of Rs 6.58 lakh. Dzire CNG was launched in March at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh. Other Maruti cars offered with CNG option include Alto, WagonR, Ertiga and Eeco. There are plans to introduce CNG option for Brezza and some of NEXA range cars as well.

2022 Maruti Swift CNG

Just like Dzire, CNG option for Maruti Swift will be made available in VXI and ZXI variants only. Maruti CNG cars are usually around Rs 80k to Rs 90k costlier than their petrol counterparts. Expect a similar price difference in case of Swift CNG variants. These will have only a 5-speed manual transmission option. Swift VXI 5MT petrol and ZXI 5MT petrol variants are priced at Rs 6.82 lakh and Rs 7.50 lakh, respectively.

Maruti dealerships have started unofficial bookings for Swift CNG for Rs 11k. This indicates the possibility of launch in coming weeks. Maruti is also getting ready to launch new Alto K10, bookings for which are now officially open.

Swift CNG will have the usual set of changes, as are there in factory-fitted CNG models. It includes the CNG switch that is installed besides the headlight leveller. The MID will be updated to display CNG telematics. Standard equipment list will be the same as offered with respective petrol variants.

New Maruti Swift CNG mileage

Dzire CNG is currently the most fuel efficient CNG sedan in the country, offering mileage of 31.12 km/kg. Swift CNG is expected to deliver even better results, somewhere around 30-35 km/kg. However, some compromises have to be made on performance front. Swift and Dzire share the same 1.2-litre dual-jet dual VVT petrol motor that generates 90 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. On Dzire CNG, the numbers drop to 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm.

Power to weight ratio will be reduced due to the additional weight of the CNG tank. Boot space will apparently be compromised. Swift has a boot space of 268 litres, most of which will be occupied in CNG variants.

While Swift CNG will surely be appreciated, it’s also good to know that Maruti is working to launch next-gen Swift. The popular hatch is currently in its third-generation. New-gen Swift is expected to debut in early 2023, most likely at Auto Expo that will be held in January. New Swift will pack in cosmetic improvements as well as functional updates. However, powertrain will be same as current model.