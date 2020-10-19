New Maruti Swift Limited Edition Launched – With A Touch Of Black

The new Swift Limited Edition is available at an additional cost of Rs.24,990 over the stock model price

Maruti Suzuki India Limited wishes to cash in on the upcoming festive season with a new limited edition offering of the Swift hatchback. This new edition is bolder and sportier to draw the attention of a younger and more adventurous set of buyers in the country during this auspicious period.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition receives exterior and interior updates in an all black colour scheme highlighted on its gloss black body kit, an aerodynamic spoiler, side body moulding and door visor.

The blackened colour scheme also extends to the front grille, tail lamps and fog lights while in its interiors, the black colour scheme is seen all around on its seat covers, flat bottom steering wheel and round dials.

Maruti Suzuki Swift sales

The Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has been a leading seller in the company portfolio. In Sep 2020, Maruti posted sales of 1,47,912 units, up 33.9 percent as against 1,10,454 units sold in Sept 2019. Swift sales last month were at 22,643 units – making it the best selling car in India last month.

The Swift has been one of the company’s best performers, allowing for a leadership in this premium hatchback segment and despite the fact that there have been over 3 generations of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, it continues to evolve in terms of looks, features and technology. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been sustaining its leadership over 14 years and has seen over 23 lakh customers to date.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Today, we are happy to announce the launch of the bolder and sportier Swift Limited Edition to add a boost of excitement amidst such unprecedented times. For all Swift enthusiasts and fans this Limited Edition offers a new way to reflect their personality in a stylish, sporty and young way.”

The Limited Edition Maruti Suzuki Swift is available across all variants of the Swift and comes in an added cost of Rs.24,990 over the corresponding standard variants. It is available at all company’s ARENA dealerships in the country. It will continue to sport the same 1.2 liter naturally aspirated engine making 82 hp power, that powers its regular counterpart.

Festive Discounts

Through the festive season, Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts and schemes on their vehicles ranging right from the S-Presso, Celerio, Ignis and Swift. The Swift, being one of the more popular cars comes in with a cash discount of Rs.15,000, exchange bonus of Rs.20,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs.5,000 thus taking maximum benefits up to Rs.40,000.