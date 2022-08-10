New Maruti Swift Spied Again – Testing With Current Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift gets the 1.2L K12N DualJet petrol engine making 90 bhp of power

Swift has been one of the most successful models in India. Even in global markets it has seen some success. In India, it has consistently made it to the top 5 highest-selling cars list ever since it was launched. Even today, it is the second highest-selling model in India as seen in our top 25 car sales chart.

It sold 16,213 units in June 2022 alone which is a staggering number. But not as staggering as it would have hoped because it sold 17,727 units in June 2021 with an 8.54% decline YoY. Tata Nexon sold 14,295 units in June 2022 showing that SUVs are catching up to hatchbacks.

So, Suzuki, a pioneer in making small hatchbacks, has to act quickly and do what they do best. That is to make another hit hatchback for the world and especially for India. That is exactly what they are doing with the upcoming Swift Gen 4.

2023 Maruti Swift New Gen Spied

Swift is currently in its third generation. The fourth generation has been spied on before as we covered in our previous post, but the recent spy shots reveal a little more info. Ever since Swift’s inception, they were always inspired by similar generations of Mini Cooper. But the Swift Gen 4 is trying to steer away from that trend a little.

For starters, it gets a pronounced and muscular bonnet that sits on top of the bumper like in an SUV. Earlier versions of Swift’s bonnets used to neatly merge into the bumper like Mini’s designs. It creates a neat and straight horizontal shut line that mimics that of an SUV.

Powertrains & Launch

It will get attractive pulled-back headlights with DRLs below them. The grille looks to be slightly larger than the third-generation model and there is an air dam below it too. Fog lamp housing rests beside air dam in separate indents. Overall design seems to be a little drawn towards the second-generation Swift in our opinion.

Coming to the sides, it gets the same 15” alloy wheels as third-gen Swift but gets a blacked-out finish. Pillar-mounted rear door handles are replaced with conventionally placed ones. Side profile and overall silhouette have not given too many changes. Coming to the rear, it reminds us of the neat and clean rear section of the first gen Swift. It gets a neatly designed bumper with two reflectors and a centrally mounted rear fog-lamp too.

Mechanically, we can see the same 1.2L K12C DualJet Petrol engine making 90 bhp and 113 Nm coupled to either a 5-speed MT or AMT. Maruti Suzuki hasn’t yet revealed any details as to when it will launch Swift Gen 4 in India. But we can expect it in 2023. Maruti Suzuki is keen on launching New Alto and Grand Vitara as of now. When launched, Swift Gen 4 will mainly compete with Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago.

