New Maruti Swift ZXi+ Top Variant Facelift – First Look Walkaround

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Facelift sees added exterior styling, interior comforts and a more fuel efficient powertrain over its older counterpart

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, the highest selling hatchback in the Indian market, gets a mid-life facelift. Launched at Rs.5.73 lakhs, the Swift gets updated exterior and interior styling along with a more powerful petrol engine.

Price – The new Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback is priced from Rs.5.73 lakhs for its base LXI variant. The top of the line ZXI+ with dual tone and AGS comes in at Rs.8.41 lakhs. This price range is around Rs.15,000-24000 over prices of the earlier Swift.

Colours – The 2021 Maruti Swift is presented in single and dual tone color options. The single tones include Pearl Metallic Lucent Orange, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue and Pearl Arctic White. The dual tones include Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White roof and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof.

Its outgoing counterpart was exclusively offered in single tone colors of Osone Blue, Midnight Black, Azure Grey, Solid Bright Red, Silky Silver, Sunlight Copper and Pearl Metallic Arctic White. Below is detailed walkaround video of top of the line ZXi+ Swift facelift, credit to youtube channel Ujjwal Saxena.

Exterior Styling – Maruti Suzuki has included several exterior updates to the Swift facelift, all of which make it more attractive than the older model. It gets a new front grille in a cross mesh design, a bold chrome strip separating its radiator grille into half and a sportier front fascia. LED lighting is seen all around with LED headlights, DRLs and taillights.

Interior Features – The cabin of the Swift Facelift is seen with new fabric upholstery. In terms of equipment, it receives Maruti’s SmartPlay 17.78cm infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a twin pod meter, 10.67 cm multi information TFT display. It also sports keyless entry, push button start/stop feature, automatic climate control and auto folding ORVMs.

Safety Equipment – Safety features offered on the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift extend far beyond that which are offered on its outgoing counterpart. It receives hill hold assist, electronic stability control, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors and rear view camera. Cruise control and key synchronized with auto folding ORVMs are also a part of its updated safety.

Powertrain Specs – 2021 Maruti Swift hatchback is powered by a 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder, K Series, Dual Jet petrol engine. This engine also powers the Baleno and DZire facelift offering 90 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission or optional 5 speed AMT.

Engine Performance – The 1.2 liter petrol engine that powers the new Swift offers fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l with its manual transmission going up to 23.76 km/l via its AMT options. This increased fuel efficiency, which is much higher over the 21.21 km/l offered on its earlier counterpart, is due to auto idle start stop function, dual jet technology along with VVT – Variable Valve Timing. The engine also gets a cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation System relating to lower auto emissions.