New Maruti Victoris Variants – Features, Specs, Mileage

Maruti Suzuki has just unveiled the Victoris compact SUV in India which is set to be sold exclusively via the Arena dealerships. It is being positioned as Arena’s flagship offering. To fill those shoes, Victoris is bestowed with a ton of features and creature comforts across multiple trim levels. Let’s take a closer look at the finer details about this just-unveiled SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Variants

Adhering to the variant hierarchy of Arena portfolio, Maruti Suzuki Victoris is launched in LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi+ and ZXi+ (O) trim levels. All trim levels get identical dimensions. Victoris measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, 1,655 mm in height and has a 2,600 mm long wheelbase. Tyre size is 215/60-R17 as standard and kerb weight ranges between 1,145 kg to 1,305 kg.

There are three powertrain options – 1.5L NA Petrol engine (103.06 PS, 139 Nm), Petrol + CNG setup (87.8 PS, 121.5 Nm on CNG) and a Petrol + Electric Hybrid setup (92.45 PS, 122 Nm from engine and 80 PS and 141 Nm from motor). Petrol engine gets a 5MT and 6TC gearbox options, while Petrol + CNG gets a 5MT and Petrol + Electric gets an eCVT.

AWD setup is only offered as an option with Petrol engine. Where mileage (fuel efficiency) is concerned, Victoris promises 21.18 km/l with Petrol MT, 21.06 km/l with Petrol AT, 19.07 km/l with Petrol AWD AT, 27.02 km/kg with Petrol + CNG and 28.65 km/l with Petrol + Electric Hybrid powertrain.

LXi (Base Variant)

The base LXi trim level acts as a starting point into Victoris’ variant lineup. Notable elements include:

– Halogen projector headlights

– LED tail lights with rear LED blinkers (not connected)

– 17-inch steel wheels

– Side blinkers on ORVMs

– Rear defogger

– Dual tone Black + Ivory interior

– 4.2-inch TFT MID in instrument cluster

– 60:40 split rear seats

– Adjustable headrests in all seats

– Push Start with smart key

– Auto climate control

– Rear AC vents

– Front and rear armrest

– Tilt & Telescopic steering adjust

– ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS, Hill Hold, 6 Airbags, immobilizer

– Rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts, seatbelt reminders

– Tyre repair kit

– 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 2 speakers,

– OTA updates

– Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

– Steering-mounted controls

VXi (Mid-spec Variant)

On top of LXi base variant, VXi variant brings a host of features and creature comforts:

– Connected LED tail lights

– Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

– Roof rails

– Light in glovebox, footwell and boot

– 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster (Petrol + Hybrid)

– Driver’s seat height adjust

– Type-C 65W fast chargers (rear)

– Electrically operated ORVMs

– Cruise control

– Paddle Shifters (Automatic)

– Drive Modes (Petrol + Electric)

– Electronic parking brake (Automatic)

– Reverse parking camera

– TPMS

– Suzuki Connect

– Front Tweeters

ZXi & ZXi (O) (Mid-Top Variant)

After the VXi trim level, we come to the Mid-Top trim level, which is ZXi and ZXi (O), where (O) suggests the presence of a panoramic sunroof. Notable elements include:

– Automatic LED projector headlights, LED parking lights, LED DRLs

– LED fog lights

– 17-inch alloy wheels (painted Black)

– UV cut front windshield

– Dark Green rear windows

– Rear washer and wiper

– Soft-touch inserts on dashboard

– Leatherette seats

– 10.25-inch TFT instrument screen

– Powered tailgate

– Optional panoramic sunroof

– Wireless charging pad

– Auto-dimming IRVM

ZXi+ & ZXi+ (O) (Top Variant)

With the ZXi+ and ZXi+ (O) trim levels, Maruti Suzuki is offering all the bells and whistles. The most notable of these Victoris ZXi+ offers over ZXi include:

– Machined 17-inch alloy wheels

– Leatherette steering wheel

– 64-colour ambient lighting

– Ventilated front seats

– 8-way powered driver’s seat

– HUD

– Air purifier

– Auto folding ORVMs

– Vanity mirror light

– Level-2 ADAS

– Front parking sensors

– 360-degree cameras

– 10.1-inch Smartplay Pro X infotainment screen

– 8-speaker Infinity system with Dolby audio

– Alexa Auto voice commands

– App store with OTT apps

– Suzuki Navigation app

– Internet connectivity