New Mercedes Benz G Class India Launch Price Rs 2.55 Cr

Mercedes Benz India has launched the new G-Glass SUV in the country. It is being presented in two variants of AMG Line and India-specific Adventure Edition and both these variants are priced at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-sh). Bookings have opened at a down payment of Rs 1.5 lakh and deliveries are set to commence from Q4 2023.

First preference of booking for the new G 400d will be first made exclusively for existing Mercedes Benz customers. The new G-Class is one of the ten models set to be introduced by Mercedes-Benz in India during the current year. Earlier this year, we saw launch of the AMG E 53 Cabriolet and AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d India launch

The new G-Class G400d SUV is introduced in Adventure Edition and AMG Line variants. The Adventure Edition receives off-road-focused features while the AMG Line is sportier in its appearance. With the Adventure Edition, this is the first time that the automaker is offering an India specific configuration.

In its overall visual appearance, the Mercedes G-Class carries forward the same G-Wagen appearance with a squared off body, rounded headlamps, spare wheel and side hinged rear door. The SUV has been designed with eco-friendly materials. These include seat backrests made from coconut fiber with a latex emulsion as a binding agent, interior door panels with composite material with high proportion reprocessed wood fiber, 35.9kg high-quality recycled plastics, and uses innovative painting process for minimal environmental impact, etc.

Mercedes G Class Adventure Edition, specially designed for the Indian market receives 4 unique colours of Desert Sand non-metallic, Vintage Blue non-metallic, Travertine Beige metallic and South Seas Blue metallic with 25 total colour options. For these paint schemes, Mercedes-Benz has used an innovative painting process for minimal environmental impact.

Its on board features include roof rails with C profile rails, removable ladder at the rear with anti-slip coating, Professional roof luggage rack and Professional spare wheel holder and silver finished 18 inch 5 spoke light alloy wheels. The interiors are done up in Nappa leather and also sport a Nappa leather finished multifunction wheel.

Mercedes-Benz G400d AMG Line gets multi beam LED headlamps, 20 inch alloy wheels, stainless steel spare wheel cover and a sunroof. The interiors sport 64 ambient lighting options, Nappa leather upholstery and a Burmester surround sound system along with a widescreen cockpit.

Engine and Off-Roading Capabilities

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d is powered exclusively by a diesel engine. This OM656, in-line, six cylinder turbocharged engine is the most powerful diesel engine being offered in the history of the brand. It makes 330 hp power at 3,600-4,200 rpm and 700 Nm torque at 1,200-3,200 rpm and gets mated to a 9 speed automatic transmission with a 4 wheel drive system with low range gearbox. The SUV can do 0-100 kmph acceleration in 6.4 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h.

Where its off-roading capabilities are concerned, it gets 241 mm of ground clearance, slope climbing abilities of 100 percent on suitable surfaces, 45 degree max gradeability and 700mm fording depth in water. A special feature is also G-Mode off-roading driving mode with three differential locks which can be activated according to driving conditions or Low Range so as to ensure maximum off-roading capabilities.