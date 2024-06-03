New Mercedes C 300 AMG Line Launched – 2024 C200, C220d and GLC

New Mercedes C 300 gets powered via a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine generating offering 258hp power

Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line has been launched in India. The company has also updated the C200, C220d and GLC. Here we speak of the top spec C 300 AMG Line which comes in as a replacement to the C 300 diesel. The new upgrades are being offered on the highest selling products within the brand’s portfolio.

Mercedes C 300 AMG Line – Features

Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line draws its power via a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system offering 258 hp power at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm torque at 2000 – 3200 rpm. The engine offers an overboost function of increased power by 27 hp for 30 seconds while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 6 seconds while mated to a 9 speed automatic gearbox. Top speed is at 250 km/h.

Exuding an elevated level of luxury, the new Mercedes C 300 AMG Line is presented in Patagonia red bright and Sodalite Blue colour options. Its exteriors show off some updates in the form of sportier bumpers at the front and rear, while its interior package includes a Night Package, Burmester 3S surround sound, digital lighting, Keyless Go comfort package and blind spot assistance.

Cabin updates also include a new central console, fast charging USB ports, climatized seats which offer driver and front passenger both the comforts of heating and ventilation which can be set three levels and controlled via controls on the door panel.

Mercedes C 300 AMG Line also sports Digital Key Handover wherein sharing the vehicle with family or friends is easily accomplished via the Mercedes me App. Unlocking the vehicle remotely and activating the stored vehicle key is possible with this function. It also gets a 360 degree camera for all round visibility on its central display unit assisted by 4 cameras that show off front, sides and rear of the vehicle while a virtual 3D view is seen from the bird’s eye view. The new Mercedes C 300 AMG Line is priced at Rs 69 lakh.

Mercedes 2024 C 200 and C 220d Updates

Alongside with introducing the new Mercedes C 300 AMG Line, the company has also added some features to the Mercedes 2024 C 200 and C 220d. These include climatized seats for driver and co-passenger, 360 degree camera and 6 100W fast charging USB-C ports. It also receives adaptive high beam assist and digital key handover. Safety has also been updated with a total of 9 airbags with additional side bags at the rear. Prices of the 2024 C 200 is at Rs 61.85 lakh while the 2024 C 220d carries a price tag of Rs 62.85 lakh.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Updates

Climatized Front Seats – These seats offer both heating and ventilation for optimal comfort year-round. The ventilation cools on hot days, while the heating warms on cold days. Both features have three adjustable levels, controlled via door panel controls.

Rear Sidebags – The rear side airbags protect the chest area of passengers in the outer rear seats during severe side impacts, deploying between the door or side wall trim and the passenger. GLC 300 4MATIC and GLC 220d 4MATIC are priced at Rs 75.90 lakh and Rs 76.90 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “At Mercedes-Benz it remains our endeavour to keep customers excited with new products and timely model updates. This ensures continued value addition, offering latest products with choice of powertrains, enhanced features, technology, and safety upgrades. Pursuing this ‘always on’ strategy, we are bolstering our ‘core luxury’ segment, comprising C-Class and GLC. The top-end C 300 AMG Line offers the right combination of peak performance and luxury features, and its introduction indicates a market shift towards higher-spec petrol powertrain. The multiple enhancements in comfort, technology and safety will enhance the appeal of the C-Class and GLC.”