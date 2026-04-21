New Mercedes C-Class Electric Debuts – 94 kWh Battery, 762 Kms Range

All-new electric C-Class focuses on the wow factor, interior opulence and offering advanced tech from the S-Class range

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the all-new electric C-Class, offering a compelling blend of performance, comfort and luxury. The electric C-Class builds on the success of the ICE C-Class, which has been among the most popular Mercedes-Benz models for decades. With sporty exterior styling and a comprehensive range of premium features, the electric C-Class seems ready to challenge rival offerings from BMW and Tesla. Let’s check out the details.

Mercedes-Benz electric C-Class – Design and features

A curvaceous silhouette is not just aesthetically pleasing but also functionally relevant, with a drag coefficient of 0.22 Cd. This coupe-like design is a key contributor to the sedan’s sporty presence. It also works to establish a clear differentiation with the brand’s other electric offerings such as the EQE and EQS. With illuminated elements getting popular among consumers, Mercedes has equipped the electric C-Class with an illuminated grille that has 1,050 individual lights.

Headlamps and tail lamps have the signature Mercedes-Benz star motif. The front bumper features prominent side air intakes that enhance its sporty character. Other key highlights include star-shaped alloy wheels, smooth body panelling, flush door handles and dual-tone ORVMs. Rear section of the electric C-Class seems inspired from the 2025 Concept GT XX.

Premium equipment

Mercedes has described the electric C-Class as the sportiest C-Class ever built, which seems quite true. Inside, a wide array of features and customization options adds to its appeal. One of the key highlights is a large 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which covers the entire length of the dashboard. This is flagship tech being introduced into the sports sedan segment.

Powered by matrix backlighting, the glass-covered display has over 1,000 individually adjustable LED zones. These features play a key role in ensuring an immersive cabin experience for the driver and front passenger. In comparison, the BMW i3 utilizes a more minimalist approach with its small tablet touchscreen and a full-width display at the base of the windshield.

Luxury features have been upgraded with the all-new electric C-Class. Front seats have functions such as massage, lumbar adjustment, ventilation and integrated 4D sound. Personalization options include a panoramic sunroof with 162 illuminated stars. These change colours, as configured by the ambient lighting system.

Performance, range

Mercedes-Benz electric C-Class will initially be offered in the C400 version. The powertrain has been borrowed from the GLC 400 4Matic, which was unveiled last year. The electric C-Class uses two electric motors, generating a combined output of 360 kW (489 PS). It can achieve 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 km/h) in 3.9 seconds. Equipped with a 94 kWh battery pack (usable), the range is 762 km (WLTP).

Rival BMW i3 has a higher range of 900 km. EPA range of the electric C-Class is expected to be more than 644 km. When using a high-output DC fast charger, the sedan can gain up to 325 km in just 10 minutes. Other key features include air suspension and predictive damping for smoother rides. With rear-axle steering, the turning radius is reduced to 11.2 meters (36.7 feet).

Mercedes-Benz electric C-Class utilizes the latest MB.OS platform. It enables features such as AI-powered voice assistance with memory, OTA updates and augmented reality navigation. Buyers can also choose the optional MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO. This is a Level 2 ADAS system, offering point-to-point assisted driving. It is engineered to work efficiently even across busy urban environments.

Mercedes will launch the all-new electric C-Class first in the United States. It will be introduced in other markets in a phased manner, depending on local regulatory approval. More details about the electric C-Class will be revealed in the days leading to launch.