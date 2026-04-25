New Mercedes CLA Electric India Launch Price Rs 55 L – Up To 792 Km Range

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new CLA BEV in India, marking the debut of its next-generation electric vehicle platform in the country. Prices start at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to Rs 64 lakh for the top-spec Launch Edition. The electric sedan is offered in three variants – CLA 200 Standard Range, CLA 250+ Long Range and CLA 250+ Launch Edition. You can read our detailed review here.

The new CLA EV has already seen strong demand, with over 400 pre-bookings recorded even before launch. Deliveries for the CLA 250+ Long Range will begin by end-April 2026, while the Standard Range variant will follow from June.

Up To 792 Km Range, Fast Charging Tech

Mercedes is positioning the CLA BEV as a ‘range champion’ in its segment. The CLA 250+ variants offer a claimed WLTP range of up to 792 km, while the CLA 200 Standard Range delivers 542 km. Fast charging is another highlight. Thanks to its 800V architecture, the CLA 250+ can add up to 400 km of range in just 20 minutes using a DC fast charger. The CLA 200, on the other hand, can add around 320 km in the same time.

In terms of performance, the CLA 250+ produces 200 kW (approx 268 hp) and 335 Nm torque, doing 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The CLA 200 makes 165 kW, with a slightly slower 0-100 kmph time of 7.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 210 kmph across variants.

New MMA Platform, Software-Focused Experience

The CLA BEV is the first model in India based on Mercedes-Benz’s new MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform. It also debuts MB.OS, the brand’s new software architecture, along with the latest generation MBUX system.

A major highlight is the integration of AI and connected tech. The system uses NVIDIA chips and supports ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google-based services. It also features an intelligent virtual assistant that can proactively assist with navigation, charging and vehicle settings. ADAS Level 2 comes as standard, with future upgrades possible via OTA updates. The car also supports over-the-air software updates for continuous feature improvements.

Design & Features

The new CLA EV features a sleek fastback design with strong aerodynamic focus. Mercedes claims a drag coefficient of just 0.21, helping improve efficiency. At the front, the CLA gets a new illuminated grille panel with 100+ star elements, along with connected LED lighting. The overall design follows Mercedes’ ‘Sensual Purity’ philosophy with cleaner surfaces and minimal lines.

Inside, the CLA BEV offers a tech-heavy cabin with a large Superscreen setup (on higher variants), premium materials and a panoramic sunroof with heat protection coating. The Launch Edition gets additional features like exclusive paint, AMG styling elements, ambient lighting upgrades and more.

Ownership, Charging & Warranty

Mercedes is backing the CLA BEV with multiple ownership initiatives. The car gets an 8-year / 160,000 km battery warranty, while service packages start from Rs 60,000 for 4 years. Buyers also get access to Mercedes’ MB.CHARGE public network, which now has over 9,000 charging points across India.

A notable addition is the introduction of a High-Voltage Battery Report, which provides detailed information about battery health. This is aimed at improving transparency and confidence among EV buyers. Finance options include EMIs starting from around Rs 62,000 per month, along with a guaranteed buyback value of up to 59%.