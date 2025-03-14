New Mercedes CLA Unveiled In EV and Hybrid Versions – 350 Bhp, 792 Km Range

The Three-Pointed Star has just unveiled the latest iteration of CLA sedan. This is Merc’s swoopy and stylish small sedan positioned below C-Class. The latest iteration has grown in size and is unveiled in Hybrid and fully-electric versions for the first time since its inception. Let’s take a look at everything new.

New Mercedes CLA Unveiled

CLA used to be Merc’s most affordable sedan in India, a position which has been tasked to A-Class Limousine. The company has not mentioned whether CLA will be launched in India. Looking at its curvaceous design, we wish Mercedes brings it to our shores.

It features a new design language, while adhering to the ethos of original CLA. We’re talking about swoopy and slowing lines, swanky and stylish appeal, sloping roof line, frameless windows and an unapologetically beautiful overall design and silhouette. With the new model, we get flush door handles as well.

Fascia is quite familiar to latest Mercedes Benz C-Class, especially with its grill design. However, we now get new LED headlights which are connected in design flowing over its grill. Lower grill and aggressive air intakes lend a sporty feel. In CLA EV, we can see that the grill and Mercedes logo are illuminated with LEDs.

Side profile has stylish alloy wheels ranging from 17-inches to 19-inches in size. At the rear, we have connected LED tail lights with animated patterns. LED tail lights signature is that of a Mercedes logo, which is a nice touch. There’s also a diffuser finished in gloss Black. Overall design is close to its concept version showcased some time ago.

On the inside, new Mercedes Benz CLA gets the company’s latest technology. Dashboard layout is inspired by EQE and EQS models with Superscreen setup with 14.6-inch central infotainment screen, 14-inch passenger display and a 10.25-inch instrument screen. Plush seats, quality materials, great materials and a panoramic sunroof are notable attributes.

Specs & Powertrains

New CLA has grown in dimensions. It measures 4,723 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, 1,468 mm in height and has a 2,790 mm long wheelbase. These dimensions are 34 mm longer, 25 mm wider and wheelbase is longer by 61 mm. The Mercedes CLA Electric version with larger battery (350 4MATIC with EQ Technology) weighs at 2,135 kg, which is heavier than a base S-Class.

Boot space is 405L and there’s also a 101L frunk in fully electric version. Speaking of, new Mercedes CLA gets multiple powertrain options. Base Hybrid variant gets a 1.5L 4-cyl Petrol engine along with a 48V mild hybrid setup consisting of a 27 bhp motor, 1.3 kWh battery and a 8-speed DCT.

Fully electric model is offered in two configs. CLA 250+ with EQ Technology with single-motor RWD, 268 bhp, 335 Nm and 792 km range. Then, we have CLA 350 4MATIC which gets a dual motor AWD layout with a peak power of 350 bhp and 515 Nm peak torque along with a 771 km range. The 800V EV architecture supports 320 kW DC fast charging as well.