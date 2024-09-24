New Mercedes E-Class LWB Teased Ahead Of India Launch On 9th Oct

Expected to be priced at around Rs 82 lakh, the new Mercedes E-Class LWB will continue to rival the BMW 5-Series LWB and Audi A6

Aiming to improve overall comfort levels and enhance the digital experience of its predecessor, Mercedes will launch the new E-Class LWB on 9th October. Deliveries are expected to commence later next month, just before Diwali. Primary rivals will be the just launched BMW 5 Series LWB and upcoming updated Audi A6.

New Mercedes E-Class LWB – What’s new?

The current model was launched in India in 2017. In 2021, it received a mid-life facelift. Now, we will get a new generation in India. Dimensionally, the new E-Class LWB (codenamed V214) has acquired a slightly larger size. As compared to the existing model, the new E-Class LWB is 14 mm longer and 13 mm taller. Wheelbase is now 15 mm longer, which further improves the roomy interiors of the luxury sedan.

In terms of its styling, the updates appear to be borrowed from latest-gen Mercedes EQ models. Some of the key features include a larger three-pointed star Mercedes-Benz logo, smaller three-pointed stars surrounding the main logo, a prominent grille with chrome accents and new lighting elements.

Upcoming E-Class LWB has LED high-performance headlamps, sharp LED DRLs and a sleek bumper with curvy polygonal housings on both edges. Side profile is distinguishable with 18-inch alloy wheels and flush door handles similar to the new S-Class. With the keyless function, the door handles extend outwards with just a finger swipe. At the rear, tri-arrow elements integrated within the LED tail lamps are notable.

Luxurious Interiors

One of the key highlights is the Superscreen layout, designed to ensure a complete digital cockpit experience. It comprises a fully digital driver display, a dedicated 12.3-inch display for the front passenger and a central 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The luxury sedan gets a selfie camera, which can be useful when driving along with family or friends. There’s a video camera as well, which can have multiple uses. Next-Gen E-Class LWB has the 3rd generation of MBUX, which powers the UI/UX.

Other key highlights include dual sunroofs, rear electric sun blinds, 64-colour ambient lighting and rear dual-zone AC. Users can expect an immersive audio experience with the 17-speaker Burmester 4D Surround Sound, powered by Dolby Atmos. Rear seats electrically recline up to 36°, ensuring optimal comfort for passengers. A total of three upholstery options might be offered with the new Mercedes E-Class LWB.

Power-Packed Performance

At the time of launch, India’s best-selling luxury car will have two 4-cylinder engines on offer. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 204 hp, whereas the 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit churns out 197 hp. Both engines get a 48v mild hybrid setup that improves performance adding 23 hp and 205 Nm to the equation. Transmission is managed by a 9-speed torque converter automatic for both the petrol and diesel engines.