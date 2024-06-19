New Mercedes E Class LWB Spied In Pune Plant – Few Days After BMW Reveals 5 Series LWB In India

When launched, Next-Gen Mercedes E-Class LWB will take on the likes of Audi A6, Volvo S90, Jaguar XF and just unveiled BMW 5 Series LWB

India’s best-selling luxury car, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB entered its 6th Gen phase in April 2023. A LWB version of E-Class was first launched in the Chinese market and has now been spotted in India. Recent spy shots show a couple of 6th Gen E-Class LWBs in the Mercedes-Benz manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune.

Mercedes E-Class LWB – BMW 5 Series rival

Just days after BMW 5 Series LWB was revealed, a few spy shots of India-spec 6th Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB have surfaced on the internet. These units were parked in the company’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. The company has not announced the pricing, nor did they give a launch date.

However, the presence of the upcoming 6th Gen E-Class on Indian soil suggests that the launch date is much closer than one might think. In the spy shots, we can see a batch of vehicles including a Silver one, a couple of Black units and a couple of White units.

Considering different foregrounds seen in these pictures, one can speculate that there are more units of the upcoming E-Class LWB than just 5 at the company’s facility. Mercedes-Benz India might have commenced local assembly of Next Gen E-Class LWB and these units spotted must be from the initial batch.

There is also a possibility that these vehicles are brought in via CBU route to counter the sales and bookings of just unveiled BMW 5 Series LWB, while a locally assembled model would launch later. Regardless, these spotted E-Class units might be a big draw to all the prospective buyers who were going to buy/reserve a BMW 5 Series LWB.

What to expect?

Unveiled for the Chinese market last year, the new E-Class is sticking to the overall ethos of the current E-Class. In that sense, we can see an almost similar silhouette, with rear passenger comfort being the main priority. Depending on trim levels, Mercedes might offer the classic Daimler grille with a slatted design and a hood ornament.

Flush door handles like on S-Class, new alloy wheels, revised fascia, new LED DRL signature, Mercedes logo-inspired tail light signatures, and multiple chrome embellishments all around the car are notable elements. New E-Class LWB gets a 3,094 mm long wheelbase, which is 15 mm longer than the current E-Class LWB and 133 mm longer when compared to new-gen SWB version.

On the inside, the new E-Class LWB gains a lot of inspiration from EQE and EQS models. In this sense, there is an expansive Hyperscreen (likely to be optional) that engulfs both infotainment screen and front passenger screen, while driver’s instrumentation screen in a separate free-standing unit.

Features like air suspension, electrically adjustable rear seats, dual sunroofs with a blind, electrically retractable rear windscreen and window shades, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery, newest MBUX UI and Level-4 ADAS suite are a few notable features. How many of these arrive with the India-spec variant, remains to be seen.

Powertrains-wise, we may get a 2.0L turbo petrol engine (201 bhp, 320 Nm), a 2.0L diesel (192 bhp, 400 Nm) and a 3.0L V6 diesel (282 bhp, 600 Nm). Where pricing is concerned, we can expect the Next-Gen Mercedes E-Class LWB to start from around Rs 80 lakh (Ex-sh).

