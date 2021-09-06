New Mercedes G Class Electric SUV Concept Makes Global Debut

Upon its launch, the electric G Wagon from Mercedes Benz will rival other electric off-roading SUVs such as GMC Hummer EV and electric Ford Bronco

One of the most popular lineups of cars from Mercedes Benz has been re-envisioned in a whole new avatar. The G-Wagon nameplate from the German marque needs no introduction as it is considered one of the purest forms of SUVs still in production. Recently, the carmaker took a giant step towards electrification of its entire lineup.

Mercedes Benz has officially unveiled a concept of what could become the first fully electric G Class SUV in future. Officially referred to as Concept EQG, it made its maiden public appearance recently at the IAA Mobility Show 2021 in Munich. The company says that the EQG Concept is a vision of what an electrified G-Class will look like.

A final production version of an electric G Wagon is expected to make its debut in 2025 which will be based on the EQG Concept. Speaking of its design, Concept EQG unmistakably looks like a G-Class with close visual relations with its IC engine-powered sibling. However, the battery-powered G Wagon comes with a series of styling revisions that mirrors the design of futuristic electric vehicles.

Mercedes G Class Electric – Exterior Styling

The exterior overhaul of the SUV is subtle with a similar dual-tone paint scheme used in other EV models from Mercedes such as the EQS luxury sedan. The entire exterior has been installed with illuminated trim elements which include a solid black panel with a 3D star pattern replacing the front grille. Upfront, the faux grille is flanked by round LED headlights circled by integrated LED DRLs.

The SUV stands on large 22-inch aluminium wheels while in place of a spare-wheel carrier, it features a storage box. The storage box has been designed to look like the charging station which consists of the port and charging cables. Concept EQG carries the signature G Class boxy silhouette and is still underpinned by a ladder-on-frame chassis that sits on an independent suspension in front and a solid axle at the rear.

Powerful & off-road capable

While exact specs of its powertrain haven’t been revealed, it has come to light that the SUV will be powered by four electric motors each mounted close to the four wheels. Mercedes says that each of these motors can be operated independently to provide “unique driving characteristics.” These motors will be connected via a two-speed gearbox which effectively offers low-range and high-range gearing thus fulfilling its off-roading requirements.

Mercedes says instant torque provided by an electric powertrain will further enhance the SUV’s off-roading capabilities with enormous pulling power and controllability. The battery is integrated into the ladder frame to ensure a low centre of gravity. While exact battery specs, range and performance figures have not yet been revealed, it will certainly eclipse the present IC engine-powered G Wagons.

Current IC Engine G Wagons

Currently, G Wagon is offered in two iterations in India- the regular G350d and the more powerful AMG G63. The latter is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 petrol motor which dishes out a mammoth 577 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The AG G63 sprint 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds making the fastest G Wagon.