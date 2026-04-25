New Mercedes GLC EV LWB Debuts In China – 6 Seater, 700 Km Range

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the long-wheelbase version of its upcoming GLC EV at the Auto China 2026 show. Developed specifically for the Chinese market, the new GLC EV LWB focuses on added rear seat comfort and practicality, while also introducing a 3-row, 6-seat configuration. This makes it the only current-generation GLC to offer three rows of seating, highlighting Mercedes’ China-specific strategy for space-focused luxury vehicles.

Larger Dimensions, Subtle Design Changes

The GLC EV LWB measures 4,933 mm in length, 1,902 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. It rides on a 3,027 mm wheelbase, which is 55 mm longer than the standard model. Overall length has increased by 88 mm, while height is up by 66 mm.

Visually, the differences are noticeable but not dramatic. The rear doors are longer, window area has increased and the quarter glass extends further back. Apart from these changes, the overall design remains similar to the standard GLC EV, including the lighting signature, grille and bumper design.

6-Seater Cabin With Premium Rear Focus

The biggest update is inside, where the GLC EV LWB gets a 2+2+2 seating layout. The second row features individual captain seats with power adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions, putting strong emphasis on rear passenger comfort.

The dashboard layout remains unchanged, featuring a large 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen running the latest MB.OS software. The SUV also gets a fixed panoramic glass roof with nine levels of transparency, adding to the sense of space inside the cabin. On the safety front, the GLC EV LWB is equipped with 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS suite. The 6-seater version also gets a dedicated escape route for easier third-row access and emergency exit.

Battery, Range & Fast Charging

Powering the China-spec GLC EV LWB is an 85.5 kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The SUV delivers a claimed CLTC range of 680 km, which can be extended up to 703 km depending on configuration.

Interestingly, the standard wheelbase version gets a larger 94 kWh battery pack, but the smaller unit in the LWB model is likely due to packaging constraints from the third-row layout. The GLC EV LWB supports up to 320 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes.

S-Class Derived Chassis Tech

One of the key highlights is the use of chassis technology derived from the S-Class. Mercedes claims that the standard steel suspension offers comfort levels comparable to air suspension. For buyers seeking more, optional Airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering are available, improving ride quality and maneuverability, especially given the larger dimensions.

The GLC EV LWB is currently exclusive to the Chinese market and is expected to go on sale later this year. It will rival models like the BMW iX3 LWB, which is also expected to debut in a long-wheelbase format. While Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed plans for India, the brand’s history of offering long-wheelbase models like E-Class and V-Class means the possibility cannot be ruled out entirely.