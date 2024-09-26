New MG Astor Petrol Hybrid Launched In Spain – 23k Euros (Rs 21 Lakh), 20 Kmpl, 196 PS

In Spain and other European markets, the new MG Astor Hybrid+ will take on rivals such as Toyota Yaris Cross and Renault Captur

As part of MG Motor’s electrification goals, the new MG Astor Hybrid+ has been launched in Spain. It is the cheapest HEV SUV on offer in Spain. Prices are € 22,990 (Rs 21.41 lakh) for the base trim, € 24,990 (Rs 23.27 lakh) for Comfort and € 26,990 (Rs 25.13 lakh) for Luxury trim.

New MG Astor Hybrid+ – Engine details

Powering the new MG Astor Hybrid+ is a hybrid setup that was first introduced with the new MG3. It is also in use with some other MG cars. The hybrid system comprises a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine that churns out 102 PS. The electric motor generates 100 kW (136 PS). The new MG Astor Hybrid+ has combined power output of 196 PS. The hybrid SUV is being offered in a front-wheel drive system and is equipped with a 3-speed automatic transmission.

New MG Astor Hybrid+ takes 8.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/H. It is equipped with a 1.83 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery is rated at 350 volts and is recharged with a 45-kW generator. The SUV has capabilities to run entirely on electric power for a specific period of time in specific situations.

Fuel efficiency is pretty good at 100 km for every 5 litres, which is around 20 km per litre. CO2 emissions are certified at 115 g/km, as per the WLTP standards. New MG Astor Hybrid+ has received the DGT ECO environmental badge, something that highlight’s the SUV’s green credentials.

New MG Astor Hybrid+ – Styling and features

Bearing a sporty profile, the new MG Astor Hybrid+ has sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs, a prominent grille in black finish and polygonal air intakes. Side profile is distinguishable with sporty, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, thick cladding and side moulding. The hybrid SUV has chrome garnish on the windows, roof rails in chrome finish and body-coloured door handles. At the rear, MG Astor Hybrid+ has triangular LED tail lamps and a prominent dual-tone bumper.

Inside, the SUV is designed for comfort and has premium vibes. With a decluttered cabin, the sense of roominess is enhanced. Equipment list for the Comfort variant includes multiple airbags, automatic lights on and rain sensor, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Users can access USB ports, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital radio, keyless entry and start system, rear view camera and front and rear parking sensors.

ADAS package

Safety kit includes central locking and adaptive cruise control and speed limiter. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are available such as active emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. There’s lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, driver attention alert, forward collision warning and rear cross traffic alert.

MG Astor Hybrid+ has intelligent speed assistant, tire pressure monitoring system and e-Call emergency call system. Top-spec Luxury variant has additional equipment such as rear privacy glass, leather style upholstery, heated front seats, power adjustable driver seat, heated multifunction steering wheel and a 360 degree camera.