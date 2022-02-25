New MG Electric Car Teased Ahead Of Debut In 2022

MG will be launching a facelifted version of ZS EV in India in a few months with a reworked exterior styling and a new battery pack

MG Motor is planning to scale up its electric mobility segment with a number of new models to be launched in the next few years. While ZS EV is already a strong player in the emission-free space, the Chinese-owned British brand will launch some more models in the near future to strengthen its presence in electric mobility.

One such model has been teased by MG recently on its social media handles. The short teaser video shows glimpses of the upcoming MG electric car which is yet unnamed. By the looks of it, the company might be launching yet another battery-powered crossover after ZS. However, unlike ZS, this vehicle is expected to be a brand new, born electric car.

New MG electric car teased

The teaser shows the upcoming EV wrapped in an orange paint scheme. Highlights such as broad front fenders, high bonnet line, high ground clearance and a flat-ish tailgate indicate the company has opted for the SUV route. In the caption, MG says that this electric car has been developed keeping in mind the needs of consumers in the UK.

Hence, in all likelihood, this upcoming electric car will be launched in the UK and other developed markets in Europe. The carmaker has also revealed that the battery-powered vehicle will be making its global debut by the fourth quarter of 2022 which means towards the end of this year.

Exterior Styling Highlights

Other visual highlights revealed from the teaser include black plastic cladding on door sills, big wheel arches, 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, strong shoulder lines, ORVMs with gloss black finish and a sloping roofline with a blacked-out glass roof. At rear, the EV features Y-shaped LED wraparound taillamps that meet the MG logo at the centre of the tailgate.

The social media post also mentions that this upcoming electric car will measure 4,300mm in length which puts it in the same league as Hyudai Creta and Kia Seltos. It is, in fact, 14mm shorter than the current ZS EV. The images also confirm the presence of a camera on the ORVM which suggests that a 360-degree camera could be part of this package.

Expected Powertrain Specs

While official details are yet awaited, this electric car teased in social media could be the brand’s new EV- MG 4. Upon its launch, MG 4 is expected to rival other upcoming entry-level electric SUVs like Kia EV6 and Volkswagen ID.3. This electric SUV is expected to feature a 61.1 kWh battery pack powering an electric motor to generate a maximum output of 154 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

This powertrain is expected to return a range of around 400km on a single charge. In all probability, this SUV is not likely to arrive on Indian shores anytime soon. In India, MG will be launching a facelifted ZS EV with more options as far as battery packs are concerned. The new electric car is expected to be more affordable than the existing ZS EV since it is being promoted with the tagline MG Electric for All.