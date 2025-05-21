New MG Electric SUV Design Patented – Tesla Model Y, Kia EV5 Rival

MG Motor has been launching its electric offensive worldwide. The company has already emerged as a potent electric car manufacturer across multiple markets. Now, MG is working on big guns that will potentially rival high-volume electric SUVs like Tesla Model Y and BYD Sealion 7. Design patents of the same have leaked online. Let’s take a closer look.

New MG Electric SUV Design Patented

SAIC Motor, the parent company of MG Motor, has just filed a design patent of their upcoming electric SUV in Australia. Looking at these leaked design patents, it looks like an enlarged version of MG S5 SUV, but to rival larger vehicles like the Tesla Model Y and BYD’s Sealion 7, which is already launched in India.

Where design is concerned, it looks a lot like the MG S5 SUV and could take S6 or S7 name, when launched. We have a sharp design with a large MG logo in the middle of its fascia. Sleek and striking headlights, LED DRL elements, bumper creases along with the contoured closed-off grille look rather nice.

At the sides, we get conventional door handles, large alloy wheels, sophisticated silhouette with large window area and large rear doors. At the rear, we get connected wrap-around LED tail lights, extended roof spoiler, sporty rear bumper along with rear windshield wiper. There are stylish faux roof rails too, suggesting it will be a premium product.

What to expect?

Notably, this new MG electric SUV is likely to be a ground-up MG vehicle and not a rebadged vehicle from its sister brands within SAIC Motor’s umbrella. It is said to be underpinned by the same MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) electric car architecture with MG 4, Cyberster sports car and others.

Interior details and powertrain details of this upcoming MG electric SUV are not known yet. When launched, it is expected to be a mid-size SUV rivalling the likes of Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV5 and Volkswagen ID4. There are no official announcements for a launch in India. However, a mid-size premium electric SUV from MG to rival the upcoming Tesla Model Y and recently BYD Sealion 7 does not seem like a bad idea.

1 of 2

Also read – MG Windsor Pro gets a new base variant

Source