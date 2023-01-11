New MG Hector Launch Price Rs 14.73 L To Rs 22.43 L – 2023 Auto Expo

New MG Hector will be offered in 5 variants, 5, 6, and 7 seater configuration and with petrol and diesel engine options

The sales charts of MG Motor India indicates falling sales of the Hector, its first ever offering in the Indian markets making its debut in 2019. There have been competitors such as the new Scorpio N, XUV700, Harrier and Safari grabbing a slice of this sales pie along with the recently launched Toyota Innova Hycross.

To boost sales and take on the new competition, here is a new and heavily updated Hector SUV that has just been launched today, at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will be sold along with the current Hector.

New MG Hector Launch Price

The new-gen MG Hector 5 seater is priced from Rs 14.72 lakh for the base 5 seater Style variant ranging upto Rs 21.72 lakh for the top of the line Savvy trim. Its 6 seater price range is from Rs 20.14 to Rs 22. 42 lakhs while the MG Hector Plus 7 seater is offered in a price bracket of Rs 19.75 lakh to Rs 22.42 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

MG Motor is offering the 2023 Hector with a special program called ‘MG SHIELD’. This includes after sales service options, a standard 5+5+5 package with 5 year warranty/unlimited kms, 5 year roadside assistance and 5 labor free services.

The next-gen MG Hector is being offered in a total of 5 variants – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. It comes in with 5, 6 and 7 seater options and a range of petrol and diesel engines.

New MG Hector – Top Features

Portraying outstanding features, enhanced safety equipment and a total of 75 connected car features, the next-gen Hector sports an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille, LED headlamps and DRLs and redesigned tail lamps. It also sports a reprofiled front bumper in the front and a sharp bumper design at the rear.

The cabin, which is done up in a dual tone argil brown and black colour scheme with wood finish, gets several seating options. The 6 seater variant gets captain seats in the second row while there are bench seats in the 7 seater model. State of the art features include a 35.56 inch HD portrait infotainment system, digital Bluetooth key with key sharing facilities (shared with upto 2 persons) and i-SMART technology with over 75 connected car features.

MG has also enhanced safety equipment in the next gen Hector SUV with traffic jam assist along with a total of 11 ADAS features. It gets intelligent auto turn indicators which allows the indicator light to go on and off even if the driver forgets to put on the indicator when entering the road from a parking lot or while taking a U turn.

Engine specs that include petrol and diesel options include a 1.5 liter turbo, 4 cylinder petrol motor offering 140 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual with mild hybrid technology and CVT. There is also a 2.0 liter diesel engine making 168 hp power and 350 Nm torque with a 6speed manual gearbox.