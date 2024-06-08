New MG Hector Snowstorm And Desertstorm Incoming – What To Expect?

MG Hector Snowstorm and Desertstorm will be more formidable rivals to Harrier, Safari, XUV700, Scorpio N, Alcazar and Compass

JSW MG Motor India seems to be on a product offensive in the recent past launching new vehicles or special editions of them for sales prospects. In that regard, the company just launched the Desertstorm and Snowstorm, two special editions for its flagship, Gloster. Similar treatment will be given to Hector as well, as suggested by the recent spy shots.

New MG Hector Snowstorm – What we know so far

MG has been on the verge of pushing sales across its portfolio in India. Where Hector is concerned, it falls in the mid-size SUV segment where Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio N, Tata Harrier and Safari take the cake. Rivals like Hyundai Alcazar and to some extent, Kia Carens are comparable too.

Once the leader of this segment, MG Hector has stepped down from the top positions and intends to regain it. Company is prepping a Snowstorm version for Hector as seen in the recent spy shots. When these spy shots were first leaked, MG hadn’t launched the Gloster Snowstorm and we called it Hector Whitestorm. Pretty close, huh?

However, now that MG has launched Gloster Snowstorm, that’s what Hector’s special edition will be called too. Alongside the Snowstorm, MG is highly likely to launch a Desertstorm edition of Hector as well. Currently, Hector’s special edition offerings include Blackstorm and 100 Year Edition.

Like Gloster, MG will add Snowstorm and could add Desertstorm to Hector’s lineup. As seen in the spy shots, Hector Snowstorm will get an all-white exterior colour in a monotone format. The red highlights seen on Hector Snowstorm are subtler when compared to Gloster Snowstorm.

We can see these red contrast highlights in headlight housings and ORVMs. For Hector, the Snowstorm edition seems to be based on a lower-end trim to further push sales envelope and that’s what we see in this test mule. It misses out on red brake callipers, chrome shoulder line, 360 camera and gets monotone alloy wheels like in lower trims.

Features, engines, specs

Where features are concerned, MG Motor India is likely to push Hector Snowstorm with a panoramic sunroof and premium interior attributes. So, better audio equipment, infotainment experience and a decent range of creature comforts are expected. We can expect a few accessories bundles in with Hector Snowstorm too.

Where powertrains are concerned, MG Hector Snowstorm and Hector Desertstorm are likely to get both engine options along with all gearbox combinations possible. So, the 141 bhp 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine with 6MT and CVT along with 170 PS 2.0L Diesel engine with 6MT.