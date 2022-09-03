New MG Mini Electric Convertible Debuts – Just 3m In Length

MG Mini EV Cabriolet is slightly longer than Wuling Hongguang Mini on which it is based and also MG Air EV

MG Motor products that we get in India are rebranded Chinese vehicles manufactured by SAIC-Wuling-GM. For example, MG Hector which is set to get a next-gen avatar soon, is a Baojun 530 that is also marketed as Wuling Almaz and also Chevrolet Captiva. China is the largest automotive market in the world followed by USA.

These products are fairly popular on home turf and in India too. But China also gets mini EVs that are incredibly cute and are a logical choice on congested roads of China. These seem to be inspired by Kei car segment that is very popular in Japan. An example for a Kei car is Suzuki Alto Lapin LC which was launched in June 2022.

New MG Mini Electric Convertible

Remember the MG Air EV that was spotted testing on Indian roads? That and Hongguang Mini EV by Wuling are closely related. Not just this, Baojun E100, E200 and E300 are also related. All of these are mini EVs with two doors and aim at personal urban mobility in large cities with congestion. Something China is known for.

For people that don’t know about Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, well, how do I put it? It is the highest-selling car in China, the largest automotive market. It sold a fricking 56,609 units in just July 2022. To put it into context, Hyundai India sold 50,500 units of all their vehicles combined in the same month in India. Yeah!

So, it is not rocket science to understand why Wuling is making a Cabriolet of this Hongguang Mini EV. Heck, it even sells more than Volkswagen Lavida in China. VW is at it in China for a long time. With this popularity, Wuling is aiming to drive more sales with a convertible Cabriolet edition.

It is based on a concept car that was showcased at 2021 Shanghai Motor Show. Mini EV Cabriolet also gets luxurious interiors too. It gets C-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlights, an illuminated Wuling logo, a secondary pill-shaped LED DRL in the bumper, stylish alloys, X-shaped LED taillights, ivory colour upholstery and dashboard elements, minimalist interior and more.

Specs & Pricing

It doesn’t get a central infotainment screen and gets a large driver’s display. It also gets a cute remote key, front power windows, and roof controlling buttons near IRVM and to add a little more drama, New MG Mini Electric Convertible also gets frameless doors.

Coming to specs, MG Mini EV Cabriolet measures 3,059mm long, 1,521mm wide, 1,614mm tall, and has a 2,010mm wheelbase. It is likely to get MG Air EV’s long-range battery with 26 kWh worth of juice and a 40 bhp motor with 110 Nm. It also gets funky colours and head-protecting braces too. India launch is unlikely, though.

Also, if you are tempted to buy this car right away, like I am, it is not as straightforward as going to a showroom and buying one. See, in China, there’s a draw system for most cars and that holds true with Mini EV convertible too. Prospective customers should participate through LING Club App and the results will be announced on 21 September.