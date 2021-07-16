New MG Motor 5 Seater Petrol SUV Leaks Ahead Of Global Debut

Powering this new SUV from MG Motor is a petrol 1.5 liter turbo engine – Delivering more power than Hector on sale in India

MG is one of the leading car makers in China. In order to keep its line-up fresh, MG has been working upon the MG One SUV, which has recently been leaked. Let’s take a closer look at what the new cross-over is all about.

Aesthetics

The leaked photos showcase a MG One SUV with a blue paint job, which looks sharp and aggressive. Overall profile of the vehicle looks more like a crossover or a soft SUV. There are no hard-core true-blue SUV elements though. This showcases that the product has been majorly designed for typical urban customers.

The MG One has multiple strong character lines, dual-tone colour treatment, considerable cladding and split-type 5-spoke dual tone alloys. The front of the SUV is dominated by its wide grille and angular headlamps which come along with LED inserts.

The rear looks partially overdone with multiple elements fighting for attention. The most interesting parts however would be the tail-lamps and the high-mounted stop lamp. In terms of dimensions, the MG One measures 4,579 mm in length, 1609 mm in height and 1,866 mm in width. Its wheelbase stands at 2,670 mm.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the MG One SUV will feature a 4 cylinder 1.5L turbo petrol motor which is expected to dish out 178 bhp of max power. Peak torque output is expected to be in the range of 250-260 Nm.

Transmission options should mostly include a 6-speed MT and a dual clutch automatic gearbox. While there is no confirmation as of now, a plug-in hybrid variant could also be introduced by MG in the future.

Launch

Considering the latest leak, we can expect that the debut of the MG One shall happen soon followed by a launch. Deliveries should ideally commence in the later part of 2021. As of now, the MG One seems to be a China-only product, however, it won’t be a surprise if MG plans to start selling it in other countries as well.

We don’t think that MG has any plans to bring the MG One to India anytime soon. As of now, the major upcoming launch from MG’s end will be the MG Astor, which is basically the petrol powered version of the MG ZS EV. With the launch of the Astor, MG will be entering into the heavily cluttered and consistently growing – mid sized SUV segment. Major competitors of the Astor will be the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun.