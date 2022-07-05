New MG4 Electric Crossover Debuts With 450 Km Range – Kia EV6 Rival

MG4 EV name is for global markets and for domestic market in China, SAIC has named it MG Mulan

MG4 EV has been on test for more than a year now. Today, MG has finally lifted the curtains and revealed it to the world. It is expected to sit below the MG5 EV which was an electric version of an MG5 estate car.

MG4 is rebranded version of MG Mulan, that is manufactured by SAIC Motors under MG marque. MG Mulan was unveiled last month. For the European market and other markets, MG is calling it MG4 EV.

MG4 EV – Design & Features

By the looks of it, MG4 resembles a lot like the first-generation Nissan Leaf, the one without a front grille. But it also inherits family design traits from MG5. The grille is completely given a miss on MG4 and in its place, we have a sharp contoured shape that does look handsome.

Headlights get LED projectors and LED 6-tripe pattern DRLs. Lower part of the bumper is inspired by MG5 which gets sharp cuts and creases that will surely appeal to the target audience. Side profile is equally good looking and the lower part of the doors gets chunky plastic cladding.

Rear design treatments remind us of Toyota’s rally-spec hot hatchback GR Yaris. Especially with LED tail-lights and the logo splitting the two extending tail-light elements. Other interesting design elements are, side windows look like they’re merging into the rear windscreen and a sporty rear split spoiler design that neatly merges into the top running board and into the A-pillars. This creates an illusion that the spoilers are engulfing the roof.

On the inside though, it exudes minimalism staying true to current EV trends. Not Tesla’s levels of minimalism though and it is a good thing. Since more than 90% of a Tesla’s functions are controlled by that one screen, it is very frustrating, especially on the road. Whatever happened to good old buttons and knobs, huh?

Platform & Powertrain

MG4 is based on MG’s new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) and MG4 is actually the first vehicle to debut this new platform. In China, it is called the Nebula platform. Same platform, different names. This platform is primarily designed to be a RWD layout with a motor on rear axle, but MG can also make it AWD with dual motors too. The battery height is only 4.3” (110mm) and this platform also boasts 50:50 weight distribution too.

SAIC has a lot of combinations to choose from in terms of EV powertrain. They have 168 bhp to 201 bhp powertrains for RWD and 443 bhp powertrain in AWD. They also have a 50.3 kWh Li-ion battery pack and 51 kWh and 64 kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt battery packs. This new platform is scalable and can be modified to underpin an electric hatchback, electric sedan, electric SUV and even an electric Supercar.

MG has not yet revealed powertrain details for the European market and domestic market. MG4 is expected to launch in Britain first somewhere in the month of September where it competes with VW ID.3, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the likes. MG India hasn’t revealed if MG4 EV will make it to India or not.