New MG4 EV Launch Price CNY 69K (Rs 8.50 Lakh) – 530 km Range

All-new MG4 EV is bigger, lighter, has refined styling and packs in a comprehensive range of modern tech features

MG4 EV is a popular car, available across multiple global markets including China, Europe, Australia and various Asian countries. Around three years after the first-gen MG4 EV was introduced, the 2nd-gen model has been launched in China at the Chengdu Auto Show 2025. A total of five trims are on offer, with competitive pricing similar to the 1st-gen model. Let’s check out the details.

All-new MG4 EV – Key features

2nd-gen MG4 EV is underpinned by SAIC’s E3 pure electric architecture. The new version of the C-segment electric hatchback has grown in size, giving it a stronger road presence. It is now 4,395 mm long (108 mm longer), 1,842 mm wide (6 mm wider), 1,551 mm tall (35 mm taller) and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm (45 mm longer).

Exterior highlights include new projector headlamps, a prominent split honeycomb grille, sporty design for the side air ducts and illuminated MG logo. Side profile has conventional door handles, body-coloured ORVMs, sporty machined alloy wheels and a slightly tapering roofline. At the rear, one can notice LED tail lights with an interconnecting LED strip, a roof spoiler, heavily raked windshield and a distinctive bumper design.

First production EV with semi-solid-state battery

Second-gen MG4 EV will be the world’s first production EV to use a semi-solid-state battery. It is not available at the time of launch, but will likely be introduced in September 2025. The semi-solid-state battery will be available with the Anxin Edition of MG4. This battery tech has multiple benefits such as enhanced thermal safety, improved cold weather performance, longer lifespan and higher energy density. The semi-solid-state battery will be a 70-kWh unit, offering a CLTC range of 537 km.

Standard variants of 2nd-gen MG4 EV will be using standard Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries. Two options will be available, a 42.8 kWh and a 53.9 kWh unit. Variants with these battery packs have CLTC-rated range of 437 km and 530 km, respectively. When using a fast charger, 30% to 80% charge can be achieved in just around 20 minutes for both battery packs.

MG4 is equipped with a six-in-one integrated electric motor that generates 120 kW or 161 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The hatch can reach a top speed of 160 km/h. Users can expect improved performance, as the 2nd-gen MG4 is lighter than its predecessor (1,485 kg versus 1,635 kg earlier). The new platform and cell-to-body battery design could have contributed to a lightweight profile.

Tech kit

Equipment list includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. Lower variants get a 12.8-inch touchscreen. The tech setup has been developed in partnership with Oppo and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 SoC.

Top trim gets advanced driver assistance features, facilitated by four 360° surround view cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and front and rear cameras. These systems are powered by the Horizon Journey J6e chip. It unlocks high-speed NOA (Navigation On Autopilot) functions, which include lane keeping assist, autonomous lane change assist, turn signal-activated lane changes and auto parking.

Pricing

All-new MG4 EV is competitively priced, with the base variant available at 68,800 yuan (Rs 8.50 lakh). The top variant is the semi-solid-state battery Anxin Edition, which is priced at 102,800 yuan (Rs 12.71 lakh). Across European markets, MG4 EV rivals the likes of Volkswagen ID.3, Cupra Born and Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric.