New Montra Super Auto Launch Price Rs 3.79 L – 160 Kms Range, Black Edition

Montra Electric has launched the All-New Super Auto, the next-generation version of its flagship electric three-wheeler. With major upgrades in performance, comfort, and technology, the new Super Auto aims to redefine last-mile passenger mobility while honouring India’s hardworking auto-rickshaw drivers through its heartfelt campaign, “Aap Ke Liye – Izzat Se” (Built with Respect for You).

Engineered for Performance

The new Montra Super Auto is built to deliver superior ride quality, featuring powerful LED headlamps, radial tubeless tyres, and a re-engineered suspension system for smoother rides across diverse Indian roads. These upgrades enhance safety and stability, ensuring lower maintenance costs and improved driver confidence.

Powering the Super Auto is Montra Electric’s in-house developed ‘One Montra Electric’ (1M) connected software platform, which offers drivers real-time insights on vehicle performance, nearby charging stations, and digital tools that make operations easier and smarter. The vehicle offers a proven range of 160 km per charge, making it one of the most efficient in its category.

Built on Proven Reliability

Montra Electric has over 13,000 vehicles operating across India, supported by a robust 3S network (Sales, Service, Spares) in more than 120 markets. The new Super Auto strengthens the company’s leadership in the electric three-wheeler space, providing drivers with a blend of practicality, reliability, and profitability. The All-New Super Auto continues to be designed around driver comfort and passenger convenience, with a spacious cabin, ergonomic layout, and durable components for everyday reliability.

Mr. Deependra Sharma, CEO (Designate), Montra Electric Last Mile (TI Clean Mobility) said, “Every new product at Montra Electric is created with a clear goal, to make electric mobility more efficient, reliable, and valuable for drivers. The All-New Super Auto reflects our engineering focus on comfort, safety, and durability, while keeping affordability intact, making clean mobility both practical and profitable for drivers and fleet operators.”

He also talked about the Campaign launched for the New Super Auto, “Aap Ke Liye – Izzat Se (Built with Respect for You) is our heartfelt message to the auto driver community that keeps our cities moving. They are our brand custodians, carrying Montra Electric’s promise of safety, reliability, and respect every time they take to the road. The new Super Auto has been built with respect for their hard work, earnings, convenience, and dreams.”

Price, Variants, and Availability

The All-New Super Auto is available in attractive color options of White, Blue, and Green, along with a striking Black Edition featuring dynamic decals. It is priced competitively at Rs 3,79,500 (ex-showroom, post subsidy), offering exceptional value with advanced features at the same price point as before. With the launch of the new Super Auto, Montra Electric reaffirms its mission to make clean mobility practical, profitable, and full of pride for India’s driver community.