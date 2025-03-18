New Motor Vehicle Fines 2025 – Traffic Penalties Increased Up to 10x

India has implemented stricter traffic penalties from March 1, 2025, with fines increasing up to 10 times for major violations. The government’s latest move aims to curb reckless driving, ensure road safety, and enforce stricter compliance with traffic laws. The revised penalties include heavier fines, potential jail time, and community service, sending a strong message to traffic offenders.

Major Traffic Violations and Their New Penalties

Drunken Driving: The penalty for driving under the influence has been raised to Rs 10,000 and/or 6 months imprisonment. Repeat offenders will face ?15,000 fine and up to 2 years in jail, a significant jump from the previous Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500 fine.

Using Mobile While Driving: Distracted driving is now taken more seriously, with fines soaring from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 for using a mobile phone while driving.

No Helmet / No Seatbelt: Riding without a helmet, previously fined at Rs 100, will now cost Rs 1,000, and your license may be suspended for three months. Not wearing a seatbelt also comes with a Rs 1,000 fine.

Driving Without Documents:

– No valid driving license – Rs 5,000 fine, possible three months in jail and community service.

– No insurance – Rs 2,000 fine (Rs 4,000 for repeat offenders).

– No pollution certificate – Rs 10,000 fine and/or six months in jail with community service.

Triple Riding & Dangerous Driving: Carrying more than two passengers on a two-wheeler will now cost Rs 1,000, while dangerous driving or racing attracts a Rs 5,000 fine.

Not Yielding to Emergency Vehicles: Blocking ambulances or emergency response vehicles will result in a Rs 10,000 fine.

Signal Jumping & Overloading:

– Jumping traffic signals now incurs a Rs 5,000 fine.

– Overloading vehicles now attracts a Rs 20,000 penalty, a drastic jump from the earlier Rs 2,000 fine.

Juvenile Offenders: Minors caught driving will lead to a Rs 25,000 fine, 3 years imprisonment, cancellation of the vehicle’s registration, and a ban on obtaining a driving license until 25 years of age.

With steeper fines, stricter enforcement, and harsher penalties, the government hopes to reduce accidents, promote disciplined driving, and improve road safety across India. Authorities have urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws to avoid heavy penalties and ensure safer roads for all.