New Nexon And Nexon.ev – Top 5 Things You Need To Know

There is a plethora of features that Tata has stuffed in the new Nexon and Nexon.ev bring to the table as opposed to their predecessors

Tata Motors is stepping into a new direction by overhauling its popular vehicle lineups like Nexon, Harrier and Safari. Changes are both cosmetic-wise, appeal-wise and materials-wise as well. Right now, only the new Nexon and Nexon.ev have been unveiled, while Tata will launch both them on September 14th. Here are all the top changes you need to know about.

1. Exterior design

Both Nexon and Nexon.ev will feature Curvv-inspired design DNA that looks new-age and sophisticated at the same time. Front fascia now has a re-designed grill, vertically arranged LED headlights, dynamic LED DRLs with sequential function and welcome function, and more.

Fascia is now significantly more aggressive. Both Nexon and Nexon.ev get exterior designs same attributes. But Nexon.ev goes a step further and offers LED connected DRLs with a welcome and goodbye function that even projects vehicle charging status when plugged in. 16” aero alloy wheel design is similar between ICE and EV versions.

Rear has new LED tail lights and even has a connected pattern. Tata has cleverly integrated rear wiper in the spoiler like on a Range Rover, lending a clean look. Profile remains similar to current model with a rising beltline and coupe-ish effect.

2. Interior overhaul

If exterior design changes can be termed evolutionary, interior overhaul comes close to being a revolution. Tata has upped the ante with new materials and designs. The primary changes are in the new steering wheel with an illuminated logo, dashboard and centre console.

There are touch and toggle steering controls for audio and cruise control. A similar touch and toggle function is seen with the new HVAC control panel as well. Above this panel, the 10.2” display is all new and features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The 360-degree camera is pretty polished and stitching of multiple camera feeds is impressive too.

The centre AC vents are re-designed, and so is centre console. The new gear selector with automatic variants looks chunky and sophisticated too. There’s a new fully digital instrument cluster that supports full-screen maps like in much premium vehicles. The Puprle upholstery and ton of glossy plastics might not be to everyone’s taste but brings newness into this segment.

Nexon.ev goes a step further and adds Empowered trim that sits above Nexon ICE’s top-spec Fearless trim. This trim brings a larger 12.3” touchscreen with Arcade.ev suite of apps including various video streaming apps that can be accessed when car is stationary. This trim with Nexon.ev also has an electronic parking brake.

3. New trim hierarchy

Tata seems to be ditching its letter-based incremental trim hierarchy in favour of words. New ICE Nexon facelift core trim levels start from Smart at the base level, Pure and Creative being mid-level trims and top-spec trim level is Fearless. There will be S and + variants based on these trim levels adding extra addons.

Nexon.ev does trims slightly differently. With Nexon.ev, Creative is the base-level trim, while Fearless is the mid-level trim. As we mentioned before, Nexon.ev spawns a new top-spec trim called Empowered that brings additional features and equipment over Fearless. With Nexon.ev, Tata has removed the EV Prime and EV Max nomenclature and streamlined the lineup with MR (Medium Range) and LR (Long Range) models.

4. Features bonanza

Nexon and Nexon.ev bring quite a few features with them. As seen in brochure, Tata is making 6 airbags, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, multi-drive modes, hill hold control and other features as standard across trims. However, most of the highlight features that define the new Nexon facelift are available only with top-spec Fearless trim.

For example, the 10.24” slim bezel touchscreen infotainment screen and 10” instrument cluster screen, JBL music system with subwoofer, sequential turn indicators with welcome and goodbye function, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery and other attributes are only available with top-spec Fearless trim.

However, Creative trim will get a multitude of features too and seems to be the sensible choice for many. Paddle shifters, front parking sensors and 360-degree camera features are on offer with Creative trim onwards. Given how popular sunroof is getting in India, Tata is offering one right from the base Smart trim in S variants. Nexon.ev now sports V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) discharge as well.

Powertrain updates

With Nexon.ev, Tata Motors has kept the batteries unchanged. But there are new motors that are lighter in weight. Claimed range is 465 km with LR and 325 km with MR. With ICE Nexon facelift, Tata has rejigged transmission options with 1.2L turbo petrol engine and slightly re-tuned its 1.5L turbo diesel engine.

The rumoured 125 PS and 225 Nm tune with 1.2L petrol engine might be limited to Racer versions in the future. This petrol engine still makes the same 120 bhp and 170 Nm. However, base Smart trim now gets a 5-speed manual gearbox with this engine. 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT are part of mid-spec trims. From Creative trim onwards, Tata is offering a 7-speed DCT option as well.

Diesel engine now makes 115 bhp of power which is a small increment, but the 260 Nm torque stays the same. Gearbox choices for diesel engine remains similar to outgoing model too – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT.