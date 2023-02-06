New Nissan 7 Seater MPV Launch Confirmed – Based On Triber

Based on Triber, Nissan confirms new car for India and global markets like Latin America – Testing likely to commence soon

Nissan had plans to become among the major car makers in the Indian automotive market. They tried launching cars in multiple segments. Micra hatchback, Sunny sedan, Evalia MPV, Kicks SUV, Terrano SUV, etc etc. But none of them really worked.

There came a time when Nissan was thinking of exiting the Indian market. But then came the Magnite. It seems like the Magnite has single-handedly saved Nissan from wrapping up its operations in India for the time being. Nissan’s Datsun brand was not so lucky.

New Nissan 7 Seater – Based On Triber

Renault-Nissan partnership has already had platform / engine sharing ongoing in India. In the past we had the sharing of Duster and Terrano, Sunny and Scala. More recently, Renault Kiger is Magnite’s derivative and is based on the same platform as Triber.

To continue on the momentum set by Magnite, Nissan has revealed that they will be launching a new car in India. This will be based on the Renault Triber, which is already on sale in India. Speaking of Triber, it is a sub 4m MPV without jump seats, seating space for 7. A formula that Datsun first introduced in India with Go+.

Triber was designed to offer a 7 seater car experience for the entry level segment. A small transversely mounted 1.0L motor doesn’t need a ton of engine bay. Hence the bonnet is kept short. With fairly upright A-pillars, interior space is maximised as the rear has a flat profile, typical of MPVs. Result is a surprisingly roomy 2nd and even 3rd row.

Nissan will now use this tried and tested formula to extend its portfolio. As of now, Nissan only sells Magnite and Kicks. Come April 2023, Kicks will be kicked out of Nissan’s portfolio. Leaving Magnite as the sole volume generator for Nissan. Nissan’s Triber version is likely to materialise by the end of 2023.

Given design differences between Kiger and Magnite, we can expect Nissan’s version of Triber to have a distinct identity of its own. A lot of design inspiration can be drawn from Magnite, which is not a bad thing. Magnite is quite a looker with its sleek headlights and a large open-mouthed grille. This screams aggression over Renault’s fairly sedate design language.

Specs & Features

This sub 4m lifestyle MPV will bear similar dimensions as Triber. Features are likely to include keyless entry, push-button start, 2nd-row recline, 2nd and 3rd row roof-mounted AC vents, removable 3rd row, LED projector headlights, an 8” touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, amongst others.

Engine is likely to be kept identical to that of Triber’s. This means the same 1.0L NA 3-cylinder petrol engine making 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm of torque. We hope Nissan will place its version of Triber as the more premium alternative and offer LED DRLs, LED fog lights, TPMS, a 7” TFT instrument console, alloy wheels, and a turbo petrol option making 99 bhp and 160 Nm.

Pricing is not yet announced. Given that Renault Triber is priced between Rs. 6.34 lakh and Rs. 8.98 lakh (ex-sh), we expect Nissan’s version of Triber to fall in the same ballpark. Testing phase for the new body panels is likely to commence soon and series production might commence by the end of 2023.