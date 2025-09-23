New Nissan Compact SUV To Rival Creta, Victoris Spied Testing – Launch After Duster?

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL) has been running on a single horse chariot for a long time in the mainstream market. Which is the Magnite. However, the company has time and time again promised dedication to the Indian market and has laid out a future roadmap including multiple new car launches.

The roadmap includes a 7-seater sub 4m MPV which could be a badge-engineered version of Renault Triber, from what Nissan has teased. The second vehicle will be a compact SUV which has been spied testing again, revealing new information about this upcoming SUV. Let’s take a closer look.

New Nissan Compact SUV

Competition within the Compact SUV space is heating up with more and more OEMs trying to make a bigger splash in this segment. For NMIPL, this segment might prove beneficial to align itself as a premium car as it will take on compact SUVs like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Kushaq and the likes.

New Nissan compact SUV has been spied before too. It has been spied testing on Indian roads multiple times, radiating a dominating presence. It has muscular proportions and it looks like a size larger than the current crop of compact SUVs. Even the tyre size, which can be seen in the latest spy shots, is a size above what the rivals are offering.

Flat bonnet, flat fascia, upright silhouette with strong shoulders will be defining character of Nissan’s compact SUV in India. A neatly laid-out reflector LED setup with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, clamshell bonnet, rugged and muscular body cladding and roof rails are notable elements seen in the latest spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast MrPallindrome.

This SUV gets a 225-section tyre wrapped on 18-inch alloy wheels. Most rivals in this segment come with 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 215-section tyres. Even the ones with 18-inch wheels like Tata Curvv, get a skinnier 215-section tyre. With 225-section, new Nissan compact SUV gets JK Ranger HP tyres that are fatter and taller than all of its immediate rivals.

What to expect?

Upcoming Nissan compact SUV is likely to be based on the same platform as the new Renault Duster. Both these SUVs are expected to be loaded to the gills with features and equipment and come with as many localised components as possible to achieve a competitive price point. Powertrains for Indian market are yet to be finalised, but Hybrids are on the cards.

We wish Nissan and Renault offer AWD capabilities with these SUVs, at least as an option. While it is not confirmed, Nissan might revive the Kicks name with this SUV, which is a global nameplate and has a lot of significance. Launch timeline is not confirmed, but 2026 is what the rumour mill suggests.