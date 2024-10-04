New Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Price Rs 5.99 Lakh – Affordable Packaging

Powertrains of new Nissan Magnite facelift have been carried over with up to 100 PS of peak power, mated to either a 5MT or CVT

After a bunch of teasers and leaks, Nissan Magnite has finally launched Magnite facelift in India. This is the first time Nissan has updated its sub 4m SUV since its launch in 2020. Also, the first time Nissan has formulated an LHD Nissan Magnite for export markets. This vehicle had created a lot of waves in the market owing to its affordable packaging, which is still the main USP of Magnite facelift.

The new Magnite has been priced from Rs 5.99 lakh (Ex-sh), which is a very tempting proposition even by today’s standards as the price is unchanged as opposed to pre-facelift model. Especially in this Sunrise Copper Orange launch colour, Magnite looks stunning. This is a minor mid-life facelift to the popular Magnite and further solidifies its position in sub 4m SUV segment ahead of the festive season. Magnite now gets a new trim hierarchy as well, as seen below in detailed pricing.

New Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch

Where design is concerned, Nissan has kept the winning formula unchanged. Magnite is still an attractive boxy and upright sub 4m vehicle with ample 200mm+ ground clearance, lending it a lot of road presence. Front fascia is slightly revised with a new grill design and surrounding gloss black elements.

The bumper has seen some nip and tuck exercise as well. With the new Magnite, we get a larger silver element that mimics a bull bar-type appeal. Completing the package, we have LED headlights, LED fog lights, and LED turn indicators among other attributes.

On the side, Nissan Magnite remains vastly the same. We can see a strong silhouette with muscular design elements at rear quarter panels. Alloy wheels are still 16-inchers, but they get a new design with Magnite facelift and are finished in a lovely dual-tone appearance that will appeal to buyers.

We can see chunky body cladding all around, lending a tough appearance. Design at the rear is vastly similar to its predecessor too. There is a slight nip and tuck with rear bumper along with silver elements that give it a rugged appearance. Spoiler is still funky and sporty, while antenna is shark fin type.

Main change at the rear is its new M-shape LED tail lights with a smoked effect for the housing. This new approach is vastly more attractive and is likely to appeal to target demographic. Other than these new Magnite’s exteriors vastly look the same.

Zesty new interior theme

On the inside, new Nissan Magnite facelift gets a Sunrise Copper Orange interior theme which looks a lot more livelier with many hexagonal patterns all around. Overall layout of the dashboard and centre console remains the same with a Lamborghini-inspired design seen with AC vents. Steering wheel gets blackened accents with new Magnite.

Features from the pre-facelift vehicle like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, push-button start, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, front and rear armrest, adjustable headrests, continue as they were.

New features include automatic headlights, auto-dimming IRVM with a bezel-less design, new key fob, remote start feature that also turns on AC automatically, 360-degree surround view, Type-C ports, cluster ionizer and air purifier, auto door lock and unlock based on proximity, 4-colour ambient lighting, connected tech, 6 airbags for the first time and more. The 6 airbags are also standard across the range. Leatherette on dashboard and door panels with stitches is a nice touch, which is not seen in this segment.

Powertrains-wise, new Nissan Magnite facelift gets two powertrain options (NA and Turbo) based on a 1.0L 3-cylinder Petrol engine. In NA guise, we get 71 bhp of peak power and 96 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5MT or 5AMT gearbox option. Figures are 99 bhp and 160 Nm with Turbo setup, mated to either a 5MT or CVT gearbox option.